Kim Kardashian Vague-Posts Days After Kanye West’s ‘Secret Wedding’: ‘I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.’
Kim Kardashian may finally be responding to the public news that ex-husband Kanye West has “secretly married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori. The SKIMS creator added a series of text-based posts to her Instagram Stories late on Jan. 12, a few days after West and Censori were seen out in public together (West’s first public appearance in weeks, according to numerous media outlets).
Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"
A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Welcome New Baby On ‘Blessed Day’
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are parents again! According to PEOPLE, the couple, who are already parents to Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, welcomed a baby on Friday, January 13. John, 43, reportedly told the crowd at a private concert on Friday that the family welcomed “the little baby this morning.” He also exclaimed, “What a blessed day,” before noting that despite the fact that he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he “feels energized” after spending time at the hospital with his supermodel wife, 37.
Storm Reid and Shedeur Sanders Go Public With Their Romance at "Missing" Premiere
Love is in the air for Storm Reid. On Thursday, the 19-year-old actor made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, "Missing," out Jan. 20. The couple looked as cute as can be as they held hands and smiled for the cameras. "He's super sweet, super talented," Reid told Entertainment Tonight of the 20-year-old collegiate football player. "I'm just glad to have him here supporting me."
