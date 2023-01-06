ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

theburn.com

Opening day approaching for Pupatella pizza in Leesburg

Loudoun County’s first Pupatella pizza restaurant is entering the final stretch. The sign has gone up outside the location in Leesburg and we’re told the announcement of an opening date should be coming soon. The Burn broke the news back in October 2021 that the popular regional brand...
LEESBURG, VA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Waldorf, MD

Waldorf is an unincorporated community in Maryland under Charles County, just a few miles from Washington, D.C. Known as a suburb, Waldorf isn’t particularly a tourist hotspot, but there are a couple of interesting and free places you can check out here if you’re passing by the community.
WALDORF, MD
theburn.com

150 year-old canal lies hidden in the woods of Lansdowne

By nature, I’m a history buff. I enjoy learning about the past – especially the local past and the history of the places where I live. Before becoming editor of Ashburn Magazine, I wrote three history books about the Florida community I lived in. So, when I heard...
LANSDOWNE, VA
WUSA9

Alexandria Restaurant Week to kick off in January

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Calling all DMV foodies! Alexandria will host their restaurant week from Jan. 20-29. Dozens of restaurants across Alexandria will be participating and if you would like to indulge in the food scene stay tuned for a week full of tasty cuisine. Residents and visitors can explore...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
sungazette.news

Oak trees are dying across region. But why?

It’s not your imagination. Those beautiful mature oaks are dying, along the road, in forests, perhaps even in your yard – at an accelerating rate. Reports of mature, seemingly healthy trees suddenly becoming leafless and dropping dead branches are flooding into the offices of local officials and state forestry agencies in Chesapeake Bay drainage states. Forest inventories show the oaks are declining in Pennsylvania, Virginia and Maryland.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
theburn.com

SnackBar open for business in downtown Leesburg

A new restaurant called SnackBar has opened this weekend in downtown Leesburg, featuring a menu of small plates and finger foods. SnackBar is the brainchild of Chef Curtis Allred, owner of the Delirium Cafe, also in downtown Leesburg, at 101 South King Street. We first told you about his new plans last month.
LEESBURG, VA
loudoun.gov

January Loudoun County Auction Features Bargains on Surplus Items

If getting organized is on your list of New Year’s resolutions, the current Loudoun County surplus auction features helpful items, including wooden desks and filing cabinets, metal cabinets and a conference room cabinet with a whiteboard. In addition to computer equipment and other miscellaneous items, the auction features a variety of vehicles, including a 2008 Ford F-350 XL Super Duty Diesel 4X4 with a plow. The auction will close at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, January 12, 2023.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Are you lonesome tonight? Study finds DC the ‘loneliest’ city in America

One is the loneliest number, and a study alleges that living alone is enough to dub D.C. the loneliest city in the U.S. Alexandria, Virginia, trails D.C. as the third-loneliest city after St. Louis, while Richmond, Virginia, comes in fourth place and Baltimore 10th, according to rankings put together by the Chamber of Commerce, which provides digital resources to small businesses.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
alexandrialivingmagazine.com

Atlas Brew Works to Open Brewery and Tap Room in Alexandria

Atlas Brew Works will open a third location, slated for a late-2023 opening, in the new Carlyle Crossing mixed-use development in Alexandria, the company announced Friday. The brewery and tap room, located within walking distance of the King Street and Eisenhower Avenue Metro stations, will also offer food from award-winning Andy’s Pizza.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Cochran Family Sheep Drive

The annual Cochran family sheep drive drew a large crowd of spectators in the village of Lincoln on Saturday morning. With the help of fast-moving border collies, the flock walked followed roads from the fall pasture west of the village back home to Stone Eden Farm on the east.
LINCOLN, VA
DC News Now

Growing West Virginia town promoting fitness craze

RANSON, W.Va. (DC News Now) — The City of Ranson, right next to the Jefferson County seat of Charles Town, is promoting fitness and recreation throughout the community. The 38,000-square-foot recreation center has reopened after serving as a vaccination clinic during COVID. Mayor Duke Pierson hopes that residents will head to the county’s more than […]
RANSON, WV
mocoshow.com

Shark Tank Featured ‘Cousins Maine Lobster’ Announces DMV Expansion

Cousins Maine Lobster, a food truck concept and provider of Maine lobster rolls, has announced an expansion into Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C, bringing six food trucks to the region over the next 18 months. Cousins Maine Lobster appeared in Shark Tank over a decade ago to help launch expansion and began franchising in 2014. The deal marks their first multi-unit franchise sale.
WASHINGTON, DC

