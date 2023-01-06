Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
With session approaching, Alaska House members seek to avoid leadership struggle like in U.S. House
Juneau, Alaska (The Alaska Beacon) - The chamber remains unorganized ahead of the legislative session’s Jan. 17 start. As Americans watch the U.S. House struggle to elect a leader, Alaskans may soon see a similar situation develop in the state House of Representatives. “These proceedings back east, it’s a...
alaskasnewssource.com
GCI outage shuts down Alaska calls
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A GCI network outage has temporarily shut down service in numerous cities, according to the network. In a Facebook post at 12:27 p.m. Sunday, GCI wrote that the service failure applies to “wireless voice, data, text, and internet service in multiple communities across the state.”
KYUK
Lost in translation: FEMA sent ‘unintelligible’ disaster relief application information to Alaska Natives impacted by Typhoon Merbok
After Typhoon Merbok slammed into Alaska’s west coast in September 2022, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) hired a California-based company to translate information into two Alaska Native languages about how to apply for disaster recovery assistance. Typhoon Merbok damaged homes and destroyed subsistence fishing and hunting tools and camps all over the Y-K Delta and on the Seward Peninsula.
KRMG
Hunter bear bait ban proposed for Alaska national preserves
JUNEAU, Alaska — (AP) — Bear hunters in Alaska would no longer be able to use bait, such as pastries, dog food or bacon grease, under a proposed rule by the National Park Service on Friday that would prohibit bear baiting in national preserves in the state. It's...
Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke
In response to Lawrence D. Weiss’ commentary published by the Alaska Beacon on Nov. 30 I will first say, “What a waste of energy and print space.” I’m sure all his friends found humor in his musing. Equating nuclear reactors to nuclear bombs is not a reasonable consideration under any circumstance. Right now we have […] The post Nuclear microreactors are a solution for Alaska, not a joke appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska faces potential legal actions from Department of Justice
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Disability Law Center Legal Director Mark Regan has been asked the same question for years. “We get calls and questions from people across the state about ‘why isn’t my child or, why isn’t the child I am responsible for getting mental health treatment in the child’s community,”' Regan said.
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy appoints two new judges to Anchorage Superior Court
The Boney Courthouse in downtown Anchorage, across the street from the larger Nesbett Courthouse, holds the Alaska Supreme Court chambers. (Photo by Yereth Rosen/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy appointed a public advocate and a private-practice attorney to two vacant seats on the Anchorage Superior Court, his office announced Friday. Laura...
Professor: Black People Have Been Living in Alaska for About 150 Years
Author and University of Alaska Anchorage’s professor Ian Hartman disclosed during a recent interview with Alaska Public Media why he thought Black people migrated to Alaska way before the Klondike Gold Rush, which occurred in the 1890s. For context, Hartman revealed in the past during his studies that Black...
kdll.org
Amid high overdose rates, Kenai Police help with statewide drug enforcement efforts
Those resources include overdose-reversing drugs like Narcan, which are distributed by the state at pickup sites like public health centers. Some kits also have fentanyl test strips. There are three pickup locations in the Central Peninsula area, and you can find a map with all sites statewide at health.alaska.gov. State...
kinyradio.com
FBI participates in Alaska HIDTA Initiative Campaign to combat drug trafficking
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The FBI Anchorage Field Office is participating in a statewide advertising campaign, launched by the Alaska High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) initiative, designed to help communities partner with law enforcement in the fight against drug trafficking in Alaska. This law enforcement effort follows reports that,...
akbizmag.com
Alaska’s Newest Infusion Center Aims to Become the State’s First Accredited Facility
Receiving infusion therapy outside of a hospital setting is an option again in Alaska for many patients. LUX Infusion, the state’s newest stand-alone ambulatory infusion center, has big plans for the new year, seeking national accreditation for its Anchorage location. The National Infusion Center Association is set to publish...
alaskasnewssource.com
Nominations open for Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskans may now make submissions for the annual Governor’s Arts and Humanities Awards. The awards are geared toward individuals or organizations that have demonstrated a contribution to Alaska’s arts and humanities. The four awards that compose the art category are the Margaret Nick Cooke...
cruiseaddicts.com
Holland America Line Heading to the Arctic Circle Offering Longer Alaska Cruises In 2024
To celebrate Alaska and to celebrate the region that is at the heart of summer cruising Holland America Line is sharing details of its 2024 Alaska season. The premium cruise line is debuting a new 28-day Arctic Circle itinerary that includes 12 Alaska ports, longer 14-day voyages and 117 weeklong journeys, enhancing its position as the leader in Alaska cruising.
mixfmalaska.com
Gov. Dunleavy sets “School Choice Week in Alaska”
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Gov. Dunleavy declared Jan. 22-Jan. 28 as “School Choice Week in Alaska” to recognize options as crucial for Alaskan children's futures. Gov. Dunleavy's proclamation highlights the importance of effective education as a key component in preparing children for their future. It also recognizes the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Assembly resolution urges standardization of marijuana DUI criteria
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaskan voters approved the legalization of marijuana in 2014, but uncertainty still remains as to how driving under the influence is enforced. According to the Department of Public Health, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal and unsafe, but there is no legal limit set for impairment.
KYUK
Bering Sea cod fisherman fight for better catch price amid slow fishing seasons
What was once the bread and butter for many Bering Sea and Aleutian Islands fishermen now rests like a distant memory among Alaska’s commercial fishing industry. The Bristol Bay red king crab fishery has been closed for two years, and along with it, Bering Sea snow crab have abruptly disappeared, causing another complete closure.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska before oil: Things weren’t easy
