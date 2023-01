Robert Brehm of Moore County Emergency Management holding a “Vial of Life.” “This could save your life,” he said.

County offers free program to help participants survive medical emergencies

“This could save your life,” said Robert Brehm of Moore County Emergency Management (EOC) as he held up what looks like a large pill bottle. But there were no pills in it. The container is called a “Vial of Life.” It is part of a free program that EOC officials are offering county residents that could help emergency medical personnel responding to calls at homes more effectively save lives.