LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.

LIMA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO