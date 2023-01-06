Read full article on original website
Related
2 semi-trailers and box truck filled at Styrofoam recycling event in Centerville
CENTERVILLE — Montgomery County Environmental Services teamed with the city of Centerville to help recycle Styrofoam Saturday. >>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Styrofoam recycling scheduled for today in Centerville. At least 530 cars turned and filled two semi-trailers and a box truck, the county said in a social media post. “Thank you,...
Fox 19
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at local family-owned restaurant
COVINGTON (WXIX) - A southern cuisine restaurant in Northern Kentucky served Damar Hamlin’s family Saturday night, and the outing gave them a chance to breathe a bit. Brad Wainscott, who owns Libby’s Southern Comfort in Covington, was one of the thousands of people at Paycor Stadium when Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday Night Football.
Fire burns single-story home in Xenia Township
XENIA TOWNSHIP — The Xenia Township Fire Department responded to a single-story residential fire Saturday overnight. Crews were called to the 800 block of Yellowstone Road at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports that a house was on fire, Greene County Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7. Firefighters at...
Daily Advocate
Unger disputes city’s version of life-saving event
GREENVILLE — On Tuesday, Greenville Mayor Steve Willman commended Patrol Officer Trevor Robbins for saving the life of Ted Unger. However, Unger is disputing the facts presented by the city and the police department and said he was not on fire and did not try to get back into the building.
Report exonerates Greene County Animal Control officer in death of dog named ‘Blue’
XENIA — A Greene County Animal Control officer did not do anything to cause the death of a dog named “Blue,” a 100-pound American Bully that died in late October, according to an independent report county administrators commissioned into the animal’s demise. Blue’s owner accused animal...
hometownstations.com
Watch out for scams on Facebook
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Think before you click! Facebook scams are more rampant than ever with the goal to steal your personal information. In a recent phishing scam, cybercriminals are using real Facebook pages to impersonate Facebook itself. It starts with a fake email stating your account will be deactivated unless you click a link. That leads to a spoofed website that looks like a real Facebook login, which allows scammers to take hold of your account. Whether it be a comment, message, or e-mail, scams often come with urgent headlines designed to grab your attention, and the better business bureau warns any link can be suspicious.
mikeandjonpodcast.com
GoFundMe raising money for father of daughters killed in Ohio crash
An online fundraiser to assist the father of two daughters, and his unborn grandchild, who were killed in a Christmas Eve crash is two-thirds of the way to its goal. The GoFundMe account is for Dave Hahn, whose daughters; Karen Boehne and Lauren Hahn, along with his son-in-law Jeremy Boehne and ex-wife, Kim Siegrist of Brighton, were killed on December 24th when a semi tractor trailer slammed into their cars as they traveled together on southbound I-75 north of Dayton, Ohio. Karen Boehne was also pregnant with a baby boy at the time.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of December 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Johnathan H. Barhorst, 29, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine. Jacob Ryan Dilley, 18, of Covington, was charged with driving left of...
K-9 called after USPS carrier reportedly robbed in Huber Heights
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Huber Heights Police responded to a reported armed robbery on Saturday. The Huber Heights Police Department says police were called to the 7600 block of Mount Whitney in Huber Heights at 10:10 a.m. for an armed robbery. Authorities say a USPS carrier was delivering mail when they were reportedly robbed. Authorities […]
House full of ammunition a total loss after fire in Clark Co.
MEDWAY — A house was destroyed by a fire in Clark County Sunday morning. Multiple crews were called to the 10700 block of Lower Valley Pike around 4:35 a.m. after receiving reports that the entire front of the house was on fire, according to Bethel Township Fire Chief Jacob King.
‘It’s bittersweet;’ Landes Fresh Meats to close retail stores
A historic butcher shop has announced it will close its retail store in Clayton. Landes Fresh Meats announced in a social media post on Jan. 4 that the company will be permanently closing its retail shop to make room for current and future demand. The social media post said as...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Celina, OH
Celina is an urban city in Ohio and is also the county seat of Mercer County. This city is best known for its stunning views of Grand Lake St. Marys and the iconic Celina lighthouse, making an excellent backdrop for your photos. There are also several entertainment facilities, both indoor...
countynewsonline.org
Darke County Animal Shelter has a new dog for adoption
The Darke County Animal Shelter has one new dog for adoption – and one “return” :(. They got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative, dewormed and microchipped. The Shelter’s visiting hours are Monday-Friday 8am-11:45 am and 1 pm-4pm. Saturday 9am-11:30 am. The Shelter is...
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Sneak peek offers first taste of Winter Restaurant Week
The event is set for Jan. 18 at the Steam Plant. A new year is the start of an untapped reservoir of potential bursting with fresh things to look forward to and wrapped in hope for what lies ahead. On Jan. 15, 2020 I wrote a review of the dishes...
Sidney Daily News
Plans for new Sidney fire houses
SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council recently authorized City Manager Andrew Bowsher to enter into a contract with Freytag & Associates, Inc. for a new project to build two new firehouses in Sidney. Freytag & Associates is a local architecture firm that has done multiple projects for the city,...
Man arrested after Beavercreek Township AES substation break-in
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken into custody following a break-in at an AES substation in Greene County. According to Greene County Sheriff’ Office, deputies responded to the AES substation in Beavercreek Township on Dayton-Xenia Road on the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 4 from a call of an alarm at the substation. Upon […]
dayton.com
Dunkin’ opens new location: ‘The people of Englewood have been anticipating our arrival’
The new Dunkin’ location at 849 S. Main Street in Englewood is currently in its soft opening stage, according to Julea Schuh Remke, a spokeswoman for Dunkin’ franchisee Gilligan Company. “We are in a soft opening stage to ensure that we perfect things before the entire area catches...
WANE-TV
Police investigate source of fake bills found at Van Wert businesses
VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) – Police are investigating a recent bout of fake money given to businesses in the Van Wert area. Van Wert Police said in a Facebook post Friday several businesses in the area had been given counterfeit bills in the last few days. Cashiers were encouraged to be even more careful than usual while accepting cash from customers.
themirrornewspaper.com
Whitehouse Police Chief Accepts Job In Sidney, Ohio
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When Mark McDonough interviewed for the job of police chief for the village of Whitehouse in 2012, he set forth a 10-year plan to meet goals for the department – and then move out of the way for the next generation of leaders.
Search underway for ‘dangerous’ man after Springfield standoff
The suspect, Michael Aaron Colvin Jr., was not in the house. Police are describing him as dangerous and are asking the public to be on the lookout.
Comments / 0