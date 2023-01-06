Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Local mental health professionals offer advice for 2023.
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The holidays can be a difficult time for some, and so can the post-holiday season. Many people may feel like they have nothing to look forward to for a while, but there are ways to reset those feelings. Health professionals suggest finding things that matter, personally.
wtva.com
More jobs coming to Calhoun County.
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - A local manufacturing plant in Calhoun County hopes to eventually bring around 85 new jobs to the area. Albany Industries' newest location plans to start production on Monday, January 9th with around 40 employees ready to get to work. Calhoun City's mayor believes the new...
wtva.com
Volunteers host clothing giveaway in Saltillo
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - A local teenager is working hard to make sure everyone has clothes on their backs and shoes on their feet. Mayfield Church of Christ held its second annual clothing giveaway today. Organizer Carson Miller said it’s an opportunity to help those in need. The giveaway...
wtva.com
Amory church prepares for 'Opening Day'.
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - An Amory church damaged during a lightning strike in 2022 is ready to welcome both members and visitors to the newly renovated building. First Assembly of God has been holding services in their gymnasium for the past ten months, but in just a few weeks, they'll be back inside the sanctuary.
wtva.com
Overnight house fire claims life of New Albany woman.
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - An investigation is underway into what caused a deadly house fire in Union County. New Albany Fire Chief Mark Whiteside said firefighters responded just after 11 p.m. to a home on Hampton Street. Upon arrival, they found more than half the home already burned. Rescuers...
Major discount supermarket to host grand opening for new location in Mississippi
If you've been looking for more ways to save on your grocery bills, you may be interested to know that a major discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Mississippi to help you do just that. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event.
wtva.com
Candidate qualifying elections are underway
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - Lee County is starting January off very busy. Qualifying elections for state and county offices are underway. This year there is a shorter period to qualify. "They shortened qualification period and I believe that is because um...Here in Lee County, we've always had paper ballots but...
wtva.com
Special election to fill empty state house seat.
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Some North Mississippi voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, January 10th for a special legislative election. Citizens in House District 23 will choose someone to fill the current term of State Representative Jim Beckett. Becket resigned last year to become director of the Mississippi...
wtva.com
State fines daycare after video surfaces shows workers scaring kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi State Department of Health fined a local daycare owner $450 following its investigation into videos showing employees scaring children on purpose. The agency emailed a letter to Shelia Sanders, the owner of Lil Blessings Child Care and Learning Center in Hamilton, on December...
Commercial Dispatch
Oktibbeha will have new sheriff, tax assessor in 2024
In a year, the county is guaranteed at least a new sheriff, tax assessor, and constable, as well as two new supervisors. After two days of qualifying, contested races are already taking shape for several positions. Shank Phelps, a Republican, and Democrat John Rice have qualified for sheriff. Three-term incumbent...
wtva.com
Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers
CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
WTOK-TV
Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
wcbi.com
Former United Furniture Industries employee talks about life after Lane
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Wells Fargo and two suppliers for United Furniture are asking a court to force the company into Chapter Seven bankruptcy. That is the latest development since the company, which also owns Lane Furniture, abruptly closed, firing all employees the week of Thanksgiving. Now, nearly two...
Fans in another Mississippi city to crunch into Crumbl Cookies soon
The fastest-growing cookie company in the world is about to add another Mississippi pin to its map. Crumbl Cookie announced Tupelo will be joining the other cities of Hattiesburg, Olive Branch, Madison, D’Iberville, Gulfport, and Flowood soon. Founded just six years ago, there are already nearly 700 locations in most U. S. states, including Hawaii and Alaska.
Commercial Dispatch
Baggett ousted as Oktibbeha road manager
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY — The county has new leadership in the road department as supervisors started 2023 ushering out the old guard. After an executive session at Tuesday’s board meeting, supervisors appointed Keith Thompson as interim road manager and Mark Vaughn as interim assistant road manager. This came after an open session vote to dismiss road manager Hal Baggett, who had led the department since July 2017.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Noxubee County girls blow out Pickens County (Ala.)
MACON — Noxubee County demolished Pickens County (Alabama) 60-13 at home Friday. Tootie Lockett had 17 points to lead the Tigers, one of three Noxubee County players in double figures. Jamaya Dancy and Kirsten Barnett added 10 points each. Noxubee County hosted West Lowndes on Saturday night and will...
wtva.com
Biden Administration hires former Tupelo mayor
WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The Biden Administration has hired Tupelo’s former mayor to serve as a regional administrator. The White House published a list on Thursday of new appointees for the General Services Administration (GSA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Former Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton has...
wtva.com
Holland family hopes to continue legacy in local politics
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone with the last name Holland has served in politics for five generations in Lee County. Steve Holland first got elected to the State House of Representatives in 1983. He held that job until losing his reelection bid four years ago. Now, he's looking to get...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9
The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
wtva.com
United Furniture opposes Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) — New details emerged in recent court filings about United Furniture Industries. The embattled company filed two motions ahead of Friday's emergency hearing in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Aberdeen. In the first motion, United Furniture opposed being forced into a Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Wells Fargo is...
