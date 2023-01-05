ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Man Buys $2 Photograph Worth $5 Million From California Thrift Shop

You might have heard the saying "a picture is worth a thousand words," but what about $5 million? Randy Guijarro walked into a secondhand store in Fresno with no idea that he would be walking out a potential millionaire. According to The Sun, Guijarro purchased three old photographs from the store and one just happened to be worth $5 million.
FRESNO, CA
Dollar Deals

Costco new clearance deals this week (January 2023)

We are beginning the first month of the new year with fantastic savings at your favorite Costco store. In today's article, I'm going to show you all the new clearance items I was able to find, including frozen food options, kitchenware, snacks, and much more. Though as a quick reminder, remember that the clearance finds may vary depending on your store or location.
intheknow.com

6-month-old is angry to discover she only has 1 mouth in hilarious TikTok

This 6-month-old baby was hilariously upset when she wanted to eat multiple snacks but realized she only had one mouth!. Bel (@nomnombel) is a baby whose parents love sharing her adorable hijinks on TikTok. They describe her as a “chunky little bean” who “loves to eat and loves everything.” Bel’s love of food was put on hilarious display in a recent video, in which the confused baby attempts to eat multiple snacks but is upset to realize she only has one mouth.
animalfair.com

Longest Living Dogs – In Real Life Years

Most pooch parents want to know how long their furry friend will be around for them to love and cherish. Of course there are no guarantees in this world but there are certain breeds that live longer on average than others. The dog breeds that live the longest are those that are smaller in stature. This is a strange phenomenon that happens in a lot of species. There are contributory factors such as increased wear and tear on the body caused by extra weight and size, to think about. But a European study published by The American Naturalist found that the rapid aging of larger dogs was a huge contributor to their shorter lifespans.
Engadget

How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts

It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
iheart.com

A Dog Groomer Goes Viral For Turning Pets Into Zoo Animals.

30-year-old Gabriel Feitosa. Over the last few years, Gabriel has been raking in hundreds of thousands to millions of views on his transformation videos that bring a twist to the typical wash and style grooming routine. Instead of a simple cut, the San Diego–based professional uses OPAWZ, a non-toxic and vegan dye designed for dogs to turn his clients' pets into zoo animals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The US Sun

What does the eyeball emoji mean?

THE popular eyeball emoji has many different uses - here is everything you need to know. Users can send the eyes to express surprise, juicy gossip, flirty thoughts or even shady behavior. What does the eyeball emoji mean?. The frequently used emoji holds a hoard of potential uses, it can...
Boot Camp Mom

Side hustles for stay-at-home moms

This post may contain affiliate links which means I receive a small commission at no cost to you when you make a purchase. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.
intheknow.com

Woman spots ‘glitch in the universe’ in couple’s TikTok: ‘This is creepy’

A random video came up on a TikToker’s “For You Page” — then she noticed a “glitch in the universe.”. TikToker @enchantingsunshine was stunned when she noticed a couple in another video had the exact same bedding as her. It wasn’t that someone bought the same sheet set. It was that they bought the same items from different stores and put them together in the same way.
Mic

Cheap, clever things that make your home look 10x better than it usually does

Discolored grout. Sagging sofa cushions. Kitchen cupboard doors that look so tired and worn, it almost keeps you from going back for another Oreo. (Almost.) If it feels like all these eyesores would take considerable effort and a big budget to address, well, guess what — you’re wrong. (Sorry!) In fact, there are plenty of cheap home upgrades that can elevate your space, and they don’t require a thick wallet or the know-how of an experienced DIYer.

