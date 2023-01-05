Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
gotodestinations.com
Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)
If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
This Huge Flea Market in Arizona is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity
If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
nevalleynews.org
Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert
Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
thisistucson.com
The rich stories of Tucson barrios: Borderlands Theater gets national acclaim
When Marc David Pinate and Milta Ortiz became the directors of Borderlands Theater, they weren’t looking to be awarded any national or international recognitions. They were looking to bring rich stories of Tucson’s barrios to life, and to connect with the community in a way that hadn’t been done before.
AZFamily
50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding
PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
KOLD-TV
Police: Man who reportedly shot Scottsdale officer Friday in downtown Phoenix dead
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Tempe police confirmed Sunday morning that Kenneth Hearne, the man who allegedly shot a Scottsdale police officer Friday night in downtown Phoenix, died in the hospital. This update comes after Hearne’s arrest around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday when Tempe police found the 37-year-old suspect...
AOL Corp
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
3 Arizona Cities Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub compiled a list of the best places to retire across the country.
AZFamily
Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
KOLD-TV
What experts say about buying or building homes in 2023 in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - If you are looking to buy or build a home in southern Arizona this new year, both realtors and builders say the process might look a little different. “Believe it or not, right now is actually an easier time to build than it was...
Arizona witness captures tic-tac-shaped object over Air Force Base
An Arizona witness at Tucson reported watching and videotaping a hovering, tic-tac-shaped object over Davis-Monthan Air Force Base at 12:15 a.m. on January 4, 2023, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Bed Bath & Beyond shuts down in Tucson
Bed Bath & Beyond announced 56 of its stores will be closing across the country, including two in Tucson.
KOLD-TV
Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
Arizona witness describes silent triangle crossing overhead with orange lights
Watching night sky.Photo byMarcel StraußonUnsplash. An Arizona witness at Buckeye reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object with orange lights crossing overhead at 10:30 p.m. on December 13, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
AZFamily
Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona
Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes
These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
chainstoreage.com
‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers
Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
