ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
gotodestinations.com

Best Breakfast Spots in Mesa, Arizona – (With Photos)

If you’re a fan of starting your day off with a hearty breakfast, Mesa, Arizona has some excellent options!. Whether you’re in the mood for classic breakfast staples like eggs and bacon, or something with a little more heat like a breakfast burrito loaded with all your favorite toppings, you’ll find a spot that caters to your cravings.
MESA, AZ
Succex.O

What Are You Waiting For? Don't Sleep on Arizona's Real Estate Opportunity

If you’re looking to move to a new state, Arizona real estate is worth a look. Following is a primer on the state and the FSBO Arizona real estate market. Phoenix is by far the largest city in Arizona and it is growing fast. The sixth largest city in the United States, Phoenix is the official and economic capital of Arizona. The city is growing at such a high rate that it has engulfed the accompanying towns of Scottsdale and Tempe. Phoenix has a perpetual new feeling to it, which leads to criticisms that it has no inherent culture or roots.
ARIZONA STATE
nevalleynews.org

Valley hikers, bikers can see strange creatures while exploring the desert

Arizona hosts some of the most unusual creatures in the U.S. and many can be seen by hikers and bikers using the numerous desert trails surrounding Phoenix. A number of interesting creatures can be observed from the Brown’s Ranch trail, and others, at Scottsdale’s McDowell Sonoran Preserve. The 30,500-acre preserve is considered the largest urban park in the country.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

50 most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Arizona using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 26 to Dec. 9. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 73 count sites in Arizona. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Scottsdale sergeant shot in downtown Phoenix, suspect outstanding

PHOENIX — A Scottsdale police sergeant was rushed to the hospital after being injured in a shooting in downtown Phoenix Friday night, authorities said. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex near 2nd Avenue and Roosevelt Street. Scottsdale police said officers with the Special Assignments Unit...
PHOENIX, AZ
AOL Corp

4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month

With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Also: 6...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Popular Phoenix movie theater, upscale Chandler winery hit with health code violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona poison centers seeing uptick in calls amidst Ibuprofen shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Parents with young children are scrambling to combat yet another shortage in Arizona. Now, parents are struggling to find children’s ibuprofen on store shelves. Arizona poison control centers are seeing an uptick in calls because of it. Christine Beach, a mother of three,...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Senator introduces bill that would limit drag shows in Arizona

Police look for armed suspect after Scottsdale officer is injured during shooting. Phoenix Vice Mayor Yassamin Ansar spoke with Arizona's Family and says people are asked to stay away from Roosevelt Row and surrounding areas. Scottsdale police officer injured during shooting in downtown Phoenix. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
ARIZONA STATE
queencreeksuntimes.com

Chihuahua-Dachshund blends seeking their forever homes

These male Chihuahua-Dachshund blends are 4 months old and seeking their forever homes. They're all currently available for adoption through Chandler-based Lucky Paws AZ - Cage Free Animal Rescue and Sanctuary. "I rescued their mom (Joni) from the euthanasia list pregnant in July, she was 12 pounds pregnant with seven...
CHANDLER, AZ
chainstoreage.com

‘Sip and Stroll’ law takes effect at Arizona shopping centers

Arizona is out to make shopping an inebriating experience thanks to a new law that goes into effect next week. Beginning January 12, shopping centers with at least 400,000 sq. ft. of gross leasing area will be able to obtain licenses that allow customers to leave bars and restaurants and explore the properties with pints and Pina Coladas in hand.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy