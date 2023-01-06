ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

247Sports

Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra

PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue's Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat

PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

USC football lands Purdue defensive line transfer Jack Sullivan

USC football landed more defensive line reinforcements in the form of Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan, who committed on Sunday. Sullivan is the second transfer pickup for the Trojans in the last 72 hours, adding South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd on Friday. Sullivan is a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
247Sports

Ex-Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, make NFL history with 1,000-yard seasons

Former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson made NFL history this week, becoming the first pair of rookies from the same college to top 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Olave caught five passes for 60 yards in the Saints' season finale to finish with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards. Wilson broke the 1,000-mark last week against the Seattle Seahawks, catching three passes for 18 yards for the New York Jets. Wilson finished with 83 catches for 1,103 yards.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat

The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

247Sports

