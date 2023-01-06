Read full article on original website
Popular store chain opening another new location in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersColumbus, OH
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in OhioKristen WaltersNew Albany, OH
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Men’s Basketball: No. 24 Buckeyes drop second-straight game, lose to Maryland 80-73The LanternColumbus, OH
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
Penn State’s Micah Shrewsberry calls out Big Ten officiating after loss to No. 1 Purdue: 'I'm frustrated'
PHILADELPHIA — Micah Shrewsberry wasn’t trying to make just one point when he picked up a technical foul just past the 10-minute mark in the Penn State men’s basketball team’s Sunday evening matchup with No. 1 Purdue. “There was 1,000 points I was trying to make,”...
No. 1 Purdue cruises in second half to down Penn State, 76-63
Freshman guard Fletcher Loyer sparked a pair of second half runs as No. 1 Purdue overcame a six-point deficit at the half to defeat Penn State 76-63. The Boilermakers improve to 15-1 overall and 4-1 in Big Ten play, while Penn State falls to 11-5, 2-3. Played at the Palestra...
Top Takes as Penn State comes up short vs. No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra
PHILADELPHIA — During the first half of Penn State’s game against No. 1 Purdue at the Palestra here Sunday, one particularly enthusiastic — and perhaps well-lubricated — Nittany Lion fan attempted to heckle the Boilermakers. The PSU backer in question kept shouting, “One-man team,” in reference to massive Purdue center and Big Ten Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey.
Penn State basketball has no answer for No. 1 Purdue’s Zach Edey in 76-63 defeat
PHILADELPHIA — During his first year-plus leading the Penn State men’s basketball team, Micah Shrewsberry has always seemed to have answers when he needed them. In his first year, the Nittany Lions pushed plenty of far more talented teams to the brink. Early on this season, Shrewsberry adjusted to his talent and implemented a fast-paced offense that relied on 3-pointers. He got results.
USC football lands Purdue defensive line transfer Jack Sullivan
USC football landed more defensive line reinforcements in the form of Purdue transfer Jack Sullivan, who committed on Sunday. Sullivan is the second transfer pickup for the Trojans in the last 72 hours, adding South Carolina running back MarShawn Lloyd on Friday. Sullivan is a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound...
Talented Ohio RB looks to get back to Ohio State in the coming weeks
One of the top young running backs in Ohio is looking to get back to Ohio State in the not-too-distant future.
Ex-Ohio State WRs Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, make NFL history with 1,000-yard seasons
Former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson made NFL history this week, becoming the first pair of rookies from the same college to top 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Olave caught five passes for 60 yards in the Saints' season finale to finish with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards. Wilson broke the 1,000-mark last week against the Seattle Seahawks, catching three passes for 18 yards for the New York Jets. Wilson finished with 83 catches for 1,103 yards.
Ohio State Football: Ryan Day is on the hot seat
The Ohio State football team has done a lot of good with Ryan Day as their head coach. He has made the College Football Playoff in three of the four seasons he’s led the program. He led the team to the National Championship Game in 2020 as well. 2022...
Ohio State has three signees named Gatorade State Players of the Year
The 2022 high school football season has come and gone and state champions were crowned across the country. Many of the top upperclassmen have already decided where they will spend their next three to five years playing college football. On Friday, the Gatorade State Football Player of the Year awards...
