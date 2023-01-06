Former Ohio State wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson made NFL history this week, becoming the first pair of rookies from the same college to top 1,000 receiving yards in the same season. Olave caught five passes for 60 yards in the Saints' season finale to finish with 72 receptions for 1,042 yards. Wilson broke the 1,000-mark last week against the Seattle Seahawks, catching three passes for 18 yards for the New York Jets. Wilson finished with 83 catches for 1,103 yards.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO