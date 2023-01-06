Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Android owners must look for ‘red alert’ right now – it’s very serious
OWNERS of Google Pixel smartphones should never ignore a "red alert" in their settings. Google warns users who are at "critical risk" – and must act immediately. You should regularly check your settings to see if you're at risk. Thankfully it's very easy to do – once you know...
Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Android users urged to change five settings immediately to protect personal privacy and health of phone
ANDROID Users have been implored to change to five settings that can protect data and boost phone performance. If you have an Android-powered device, then you may need to change some settings to bolster your data protection and make your device run smoother. Below, we have compiled a list of...
brytfmonline.com
Android will lose an exclusive function because of Apple
One of the great advantages of Android smartphones, especially when compared to iPhones, is the ability to download apps and games from a variety of sources. Of course this can also lead to other risks but that’s another conversation. However, although the The Google It has an official app store, the company does not restrict devices in that single market. This means that owners have plenty of options when it comes to adding software to their smartphones. Apple never went this way and in this way Iphone It is forbidden to download applications from unofficial sources. However, everything will change and therefore Android will lose an exclusive function due to Apple.
Hackers stole over 200 million email addresses from Twitter users and published them on an online forum, cybersecurity firm says
A security researcher warned that hackers will use the database to hack "high profile accounts," "crypto Twitter accounts," and "political accounts."
Fed-up Tesla owners say they're so sick of Elon Musk's antics that they're ditching their cars
Musk's controversial online presence is pushing some Tesla owners to ditch the brand or consider alternatives right when he needs them most.
Amazon will take years to recover from a warehouse overbuilding binge during the pandemic. In 2022, it still added a third of Walmart's total capacity.
The e-commerce giant is using only 65% of its warehouse capacity. Back in 2019, that number was a much healthier 85%, renowned industry expert says.
Engadget
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
Android Headlines
How to use VPN like a pro on Android
Nowadays, our phones are indispensable. We rely on them for everything from getting about the city to cyberstalking. Therefore, a virtual private network (VPN) is an excellent way to protect your online privacy, but how do you set one up on an Android device? Fortunately, the steps are outlined here to make your life much easier. Everything from installing a VPN app to the features you should look for in a VPN app is detailed in the post.
Business Insider
How to use the secret conversation feature in Facebook Messenger to keep your chats as private as possible
To create a secret conversation on Messenger, start a new chat and tap the lock icon. Messenger's secret conversations are encrypted, meaning not even Facebook can read them. Secret conversations are only available in the Messenger mobile app, not the website. Over the past few years, encrypted messaging apps like...
People are just noticing easy iPhone hack to switch off annoying pop-up
IPHONE users have been alerted to a secret feature which could help them avoid frustrating pop-ups when using apps. One clever TikTok user revealed the hack to fellow iPhone users in a viral clip. By switching off this feature, users can stop receiving pop-ups asking them to rate apps. iPhone...
TechRadar
Another huge Twitter user database has been leaked online
Someone posted a database containing more than 200 million email addresses used for Twitter accounts on the dark web and is selling it for just a handful of dollars - just $2. According to BleepingComputer, which managed to confirm the authenticity of at least some of the email addresses posted in the ad, this is not a new leak, but rather a recycling of the data that was previously leaked via a flawed API call.
Business Insider
How to clear the Messenger app's cache on an iPhone or Android
Messenger, the standalone chatting app that used to be part of Facebook, is one of the most popular apps in the world. It's not hard to find someone whose entire life revolves around Messenger conversations. But the more you use Messenger, the larger its cache — a stockpile of data...
How to unfollow someone on Facebook
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Your Facebook Feed keeps you updated on every event from people you follow. The Feed is updated every time someone makes a post, which can trigger annoying notifications and flood your Android phone with content you dislike. You may decide to silence notifications on your phone, but you will still see their posts when you open the app. Instead, consider unfollowing them. It's not as brutal as you think.
As Twitter Gains Notoriety For Past Censorship, Spotlight Shifts To Reddit Subs
Twitter has gained notoriety in recent months amid reports of bots, censorship, and other methods being used to manipulate the distribution of information on that platform. However, it may be time to shift the spotlight to the social media powerhouse that is Reddit. Long heralded
NordVPN review: Finding internet freedom
Almost every aspect of our lives are becoming digital, but most people aren’t taking any measures to help their digital life become more private. Using services like VPN’s can help. VPN’s like NordVPN, a virtual private network (VPN) service that is designed to protect users' online privacy and security. In today's digital age, it's more important than ever to protect your online activity from hackers and government surveillance. NordVPN offers a secure and easy-to-use solution for this purpose.
makeuseof.com
4 Reasons to Use an Encrypted Email Service
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's practically impossible to use a computer or a smartphone without an email account. Most of us have a few, and we use them for a variety of purposes; from registering to social media sites, over signing up for newsletters, to communicating with friends and colleagues.
WhatsApp announces new proxy support feature to bypass internet shutdowns
Jan 5 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms Inc's (META.O) WhatsApp said on Thursday users of the messaging app will now be able to use proxy servers to access the service in countries where the app is blocked.
A former SpaceX engineer who now runs a pizza robot company says he wants to solve problems on Earth – not Mars
Benson Tsai used to develop battery technology for SpaceX's satellites and spacecraft before leaving to set up Stellar Pizza, Bloomberg reported.
americanmilitarynews.com
Google Home speakers allowed hackers to spy on users: Report
To the average user, modern technology is a benefit to our lives. We’ve become accustomed to using smart devices to make our lives easier, allowing everything from ordering our groceries to controlling our appliances. Each of these devices functions on a relatively simple API structure; plainly put: the software...
Comments / 0