These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
WATCH: Jessika Carter and Debreasha Powe recap effort against No. 1 South Carolina
Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
Nemo’s notes
rockytopinsider.com
Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date
Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
Dylan Stephenson Narrows Recruitment
Edge rusher Dylan Stephenson has cut down his recruitment, and Tennessee is in a prime position to make him a Volunteer.
rockytopinsider.com
Vols Early Enrollee Arion Carter Named Gatorade Player of the Year in Tennessee
Tennessee early enrollee linebacker Arion Carter has been named the 2022-2023 Gatorade Football Player of the Year from the state of Tennessee. The newest Volunteer brings home the award as Smyrna High School’s first-ever recipient of the award. “The 6-foot-1, 210-pound senior linebacker and running back led the Bulldogs...
CBS Sports
South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7 The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
VFL Condredge Holloway elected to National College Baseball Hall of Fame
Tennessee legend Condredge Holloway was one of seven individuals selected for induction into the National College Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 on Friday, the College Baseball Foundation announced. While most remember Holloway for his ability on the football field, he was also one of greatest players in the...
bbbtv12.com
Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs
Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
247Sports
