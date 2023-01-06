ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Jessika Carter and Debreasha Powe recap effort against No. 1 South Carolina

Only three teams this season have given South Carolina the kind of battle that the No. 1 Gamecocks got on Sunday and Mississippi State is one of those. For just the third time this year, the Gamecocks won by single digits in a game as MSU fell 58-51. State held USC to its lowest point total of the year and the lowest field goal percentage at 30% as MSU continued to show one of the best defenses in the league.
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols transfer target sets date to announce his decision

One of the Tennessee Vols‘ top NCAA transfer portal targets is Oregon transfer wide receiver Dont’e Thornton. Thornton is a big play threat who visited Tennessee over the weekend. On Saturday night, he revealed that he’s going to announce his transfer destination on Monday (January 9) at 1:00 PM ET.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

What Rick Barnes said about South Carolina game

Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Friday morning to preview Saturday's trip to South Carolina. Barnes discussed first year Gamecocks coach Lamont Paris, freshman guard GG Jackson, the development of Vols freshman guard Julian Phillips and much more. Here's everything he had to say. On...
COLUMBIA, SC
247Sports

Nemo’s notes

Latest observations college sports related Mississippi State athletics. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
STARKVILLE, MS
rockytopinsider.com

Defensive Line Transfer, Tennessee Target Sets Commitment Date

Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. is announcing his commitment on Jan. 9, the sophomore shared on Twitter Friday night. The Texas State standout announced a top three of Oklahoma, Penn State and Tennessee earlier this week and shares his commitment date fresh off a visit to Tennessee. Sears visited Oklahoma prior to his trip to Knoxville and is heading to Penn State afterwards before announcing his decision.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

South Carolina vs. Tennessee: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Current Records: Tennessee 12-2; South Carolina 7-7 The South Carolina Gamecocks have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #8 Tennessee Volunteers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 15 of 2020. USC and the Volunteers will face off in an SEC battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. The Gamecocks are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
COLUMBIA, SC
bbbtv12.com

Search Turns Up Thousands in Cash and Drugs

Probation officers stated that they had discovered a large amount of cash and marijuana. Officers contacted Detective Keith Kile and he responded to the residence. After seeing the items, a search warrant for the residence was applied for and obtained. Upon searching the residence, $5,357.00 in cash, 1.5 pounds of...
OAK RIDGE, TN
247Sports

247Sports

69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy