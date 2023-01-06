ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

YSU women's hoops outlasts Oakland in overtime

The Youngstown State women's basketball team beat Oakland in overtime, 68-67. YSU led by 13 midway through the third quarter and 52-44 heading into the fourth, but Oakland outscored the Penguins 17-9 to force overtime. Lilly Ritz scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Megan Callahan and Paige Shy...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Cerbone’s late tally lifts Youngstown to 4-3 win

Just when the game looked destined for overtime, Andon Cerbone sent the Covelli Centre crowd home happy, scoring the go-ahead goal with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Youngstown Phantoms (13-10-3-1, 30 points) a 4-3 win over Team USA (U17) Friday night at the Covelli Centre. After Youngstown...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
d9and10sports.com

Jan. 7, 2023 College Wrestling: Edinboro Drops Battle With No. 17 Oklahoma

EDINBORO, Pa. – The Edinboro wrestling team dropped a hard-fought battle with No. 17 Oklahoma, 22-15. Amonn Ohl (141) won by fall for Edinboro, while Luke Kemerer (157), Jared McGill (174), and Cody Mulligan all won via decision. Results. 125: Joey Prata (Oklahoma) DEC Aiden Lewis (Edinboro), 5-4 133:...
EDINBORO, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck

PITTSBURGH — A man from New Castle is now the proud owner of the official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 40-year-old Travis McConnell was announced the winner of the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” at halftime of Sunday’s game. He said this was the first time...
NEW CASTLE, PA
27 First News

Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 7th

Vindicator file photo / January 9, 1966 | Ten student barbers made up the first graduating class of the 18-month apprentice training offered by Barber Local 84 at Choffin Vocational School in Youngstown 56 years ago. Back row, from left, Vincent Pompili, chairman of the apprentice committee; Philip Leone; Richard Seiple, assistant secretary of the union; Joe Hughes; Richard LoSasso, secretary-treasurer; Anthony Quinn; William Hiner, Mike Infante, vice president; Tony Tillet, John Braunstein; N.E. Colla Jr., president; Kip Powell, chairman of apprentice training; Front, from left, Frank Centofanti; Louis C. Rascineto; Wayne Camacci; Ernest Snyder, chairman of the advisory committee; Prof. Fred Beede, past principal of Choffin; John Varso and Raymond Constance.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Couple shot at Youngstown bar

Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy