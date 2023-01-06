Read full article on original website
YSU women's hoops outlasts Oakland in overtime
The Youngstown State women's basketball team beat Oakland in overtime, 68-67. YSU led by 13 midway through the third quarter and 52-44 heading into the fourth, but Oakland outscored the Penguins 17-9 to force overtime. Lilly Ritz scored 18 points and grabbed 17 rebounds, while Megan Callahan and Paige Shy...
Youngstown State explodes for record performance in win
Despite falling behind 4-0 to start the game, YSU ripped of a 24-4 run to take over and led by 13 at halftime.
Cerbone’s late tally lifts Youngstown to 4-3 win
Just when the game looked destined for overtime, Andon Cerbone sent the Covelli Centre crowd home happy, scoring the go-ahead goal with 68 seconds left in regulation to give the Youngstown Phantoms (13-10-3-1, 30 points) a 4-3 win over Team USA (U17) Friday night at the Covelli Centre. After Youngstown...
South Range stuns Lowellvile with 4th quarter rally handing Rockets first loss
Landon Moore led South Range with 18 points while Luke Rohm had 14. South Range stuns Lowellvile with 4th quarter rally …. Landon Moore led South Range with 18 points while Luke Rohm had 14. Crews on scene of large structure fire in New Castle. It's happening on the 600...
Canfield separates in second half to improve to 10-1
Canfield took a 12-point lead into halftime and would pour it on in the second half to win by 33.
Ursuline basketball coach reflects on signature win
Following an 80-65 win over Chaney, Ursuline head coach Keith Gunther spoke with Chad Krispinsky.
Struthers' Neider sets school free throw record
Struthers Chloe Neider set a school record with 279 made free throws. She was 7 of 8 in the Wildcats win over Niles and scored 28 points. She broke the old mark of 278 set by Dana Mathews.
Jan. 7, 2023 College Wrestling: Edinboro Drops Battle With No. 17 Oklahoma
EDINBORO, Pa. – The Edinboro wrestling team dropped a hard-fought battle with No. 17 Oklahoma, 22-15. Amonn Ohl (141) won by fall for Edinboro, while Luke Kemerer (157), Jared McGill (174), and Cody Mulligan all won via decision. Results. 125: Joey Prata (Oklahoma) DEC Aiden Lewis (Edinboro), 5-4 133:...
New Castle man wins Pittsburgh Steelers truck
PITTSBURGH — A man from New Castle is now the proud owner of the official truck of the Pittsburgh Steelers. 40-year-old Travis McConnell was announced the winner of the “Toughest Truck, Toughest Team Sweepstakes” at halftime of Sunday’s game. He said this was the first time...
Brenda Faye Moore, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Brenda Faye Moore, 57, departed this life Sunday, December 25, 2022 at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Medical Center Youngstown. Brenda was born September 14, 1965 in Memphis, Tennessee, the daughter of Marshall, Sr. and Lela Stigall Moore. She was a graduate of The Rayen...
Years Ago | January 7th
Vindicator file photo / January 9, 1966 | Ten student barbers made up the first graduating class of the 18-month apprentice training offered by Barber Local 84 at Choffin Vocational School in Youngstown 56 years ago. Back row, from left, Vincent Pompili, chairman of the apprentice committee; Philip Leone; Richard Seiple, assistant secretary of the union; Joe Hughes; Richard LoSasso, secretary-treasurer; Anthony Quinn; William Hiner, Mike Infante, vice president; Tony Tillet, John Braunstein; N.E. Colla Jr., president; Kip Powell, chairman of apprentice training; Front, from left, Frank Centofanti; Louis C. Rascineto; Wayne Camacci; Ernest Snyder, chairman of the advisory committee; Prof. Fred Beede, past principal of Choffin; John Varso and Raymond Constance.
Kenneth Wydell Shade, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service in honor of Mr. Kenneth W. Shade will be held Friday, January 6, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Shade departed this life Friday, December 23, 2022 in Youngstown, Ohio. Arrangements handled...
Tracy L. McDaniel, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tracy McDaniel, age 44, passed away way to soon after a courageous cancer battle on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her loving family at her home. She was born September 7, 1978, to Nancy Mary Gordon Lorenz and the late Timothy Alan Kennedy. In...
Packard Museum spotlighting BMW bikes
The National Packard Museum kicked off its 23rd annual vintage motorcycle exhibition Saturday.
Program offering free devices for seniors
A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign.
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.
Two shootings in the Pittsburgh area leave two victims dead
Over the past 24 hours, police responded to two shootings around the greater Pittsburgh area. Police are investigating a homicide that happened last night in Sharon, Mercer County. Police say 17-year-old Gavin D. Beighley was found with
Couple shot at Youngstown bar
Detectives are are investigating an early morning shooting at a bar on Youngstown's South Side. Police were called to Mercy Hospital at just after 3 a.m. Friday after a man and a woman showed up with gunshot wounds. One victim was grazed by a bullet and the other was wounded...
Why did Ohio gas prices increase? Here are some factors
You may have noticed gas prices jump in Ohio after the winter storm Christmas weekend, and you may be wondering: Did the weather have anything to do with it?
Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
