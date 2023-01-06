ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Damar Hamlin launches 'Did we win?' shirt fundraiser sale

Less than a week after suffering cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is already giving back to those who helped save his life. The Bills safety is launching a set of shirts reading "Did we win?", the same thing he wrote to his medical team after two days in intensive care. All profits will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center, the place where he stayed following Monday night's game in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
'We got our boy': Team reacts to Damar Hamlin's progress after FaceTime call

The remarkable updates continue to come for Bills safety Damar Hamlin, as the team announced he had his breathing tube removed Friday morning. Hamlin also shared a special moment with his team, joining a FaceTime call and seeing them for the first time since Monday night's game. It was a...
Support pours in for Damar Hamlin during Bills and Patriots' game

Bills fans showed their support for the team and Damar Hamlin on Sunday during the game versus the Patriots. The Bills medical and training staff even received a standing ovation from the crowd at Highmark Stadium. Hamlin also tweeted that he wanted to be with his team today, but that...
Uncle Dan Best Bets: Week 18

BILLS -7 BILLS 1H -4.5 I'm all over the Bills. How can you not be? Highmark Stadium is going to be an unreal atmosphere and a 'celebration of ongoing life'. Give me the Bills every single way. Best of luck on your bets this week and continued prayers for Damar...
BUFFALO, NY
Bills Mafia celebrating a win while reflecting on the past week

Rochester, N.Y. — There certainly was a different atmosphere among fans at the exchange this afternoon as the bills took the field, not only to play the Pats but perhaps more importantly to honor their teammate, Damar Hamlin. Thunderous cheers as the bills beat the New England Patriots, 35-23.
ROCHESTER, NY

