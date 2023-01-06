Less than a week after suffering cardiac arrest, Damar Hamlin is already giving back to those who helped save his life. The Bills safety is launching a set of shirts reading "Did we win?", the same thing he wrote to his medical team after two days in intensive care. All profits will go to first responders and the UC Trauma Center, the place where he stayed following Monday night's game in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO