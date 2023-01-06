Read full article on original website
charlotteonthecheap.com
Museums for All offers free or reduced admission for families on food assistance — learn which Charlotte area museums participate
Museums for All is a nationwide program with the goal of making museums accessible to everyone in the community. Participating museums offer free or reduced admission for people receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits.) Museums for All is an initiative of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and is administered...
Luxury apartments planned near Savona Mill site in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Texas developer Kairoi Residential is gearing up for its next Charlotte project, a multifamily community on the city’s west side. Kairoi, based in San Antonio, filed a petition with the city of Charlotte on Jan. 2 to rezone 6 acres at 650 State St. from industrial to mixed-use development. Tyler Sibley, Kairoi principal of development, said the project will be about 500,000 square feet with 450 luxury apartments and will include a sky pool and amenity package.
power98fm.com
Cheerleader Friday: Community House Middle School
It’s a Cheerleader Friday. Every Friday, we have a local squad perform live in The Maddhouse. This week, Cheerleader Friday featured the squad from Community House Middle School. Thanks for joining us in The Maddhouse and good luck tonight! Check out their performance below and tune into The Maddhouse every Friday at 6:30am for Cheerleader Friday!
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Fire Department Already Missing Chief Following Retirement
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Fire Department’s Chief Chris Channell has retired. Channell served the city for 26 years. The department posted to Twitter that he will be missed but it hopes he enjoys his next adventure. Don’t miss out on being Picture of the...
Plaza Midwood Central Avenue seeing change
Rising rent prices and other costs going up have been driving businesses out of the area as development continues to grow. While some embrace the growth, some small companies worry the identity of Plaza Midwood is slowly fading.
WBTV
After failed negotiations, CATS bus drivers vote to strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After months of unsuccessful contract negotiations, CATS bus operators confirmed Saturday they are voting to strike. While the vote went through, bus drivers and CATS alike warn this does not mean the strike happens now. It just means this could happen in the future, following negotiations with union leaders.
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Rock Hill
Are you looking for a perfect of hotel in the Rock Hill region? In this blog page, I’m going to discuss the best quality hotel perfect with in the Rock Hill region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Website information, Contact Line, directions, approximate people reviews, has been added. All information has been taken from these hotel ‘, official webpage.
Mooresville tables decision on proposed residential development on Lake Norman
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After an hourslong public hearing Tuesday night, Mooresville’s board of commissioners did not make a final decision on approvals that would pave the way for a large, lakefront residential project. Birmingham, Alabama-based LIV Development is seeking to rezone and annex a 96.8-acre site off Transco...
Charlotte City Council to discuss illegal truck parking
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte City Council plans to discuss illegal truck parking at its annual retreat this month. Councilmembers say they have seen an increase in complaints about trucks illegally parking on ramps and streets, particularly in Districts 2 and 4. “It is very annoying and just so unattractive,”...
WBTV
CMS students, some nonverbal, dropped off by school bus more than three hours after pickup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents of students at Highland Renaissance Academy in northeast Charlotte are concerned for the safety of their children after a negative school bus experience. “We don’t feel safe sending our kids to school it’s terrible,” CMS parent Natalie Johnson said. Johnson said her...
Strike on the table for CATS bus operators
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After months of failed contract negotiations, Charlotte Area Transit System bus operators are weighing out their options. Sources told WCNC Charlotte’s Jesse Pierre that two contracts were rejected by operators who are represented by the SMART union. The next vote is on Jan. 7, and...
Officials say Meck, Cabarrus counties experiencing high levels of COVID-19 community spread
CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg and Cabarrus counties are showing high levels of COVID-19 community spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both counties were in the medium range in recent weeks, but have now moved into the high range. The rise in levels is due to a rise in COVID-19 hospital admissions, the number of hospital patients with the virus, and new cases reported in the counties.
Newberry County residents concerned by 'blood dumps' in the road; sheriff responds
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Frustrated residents in Newberry County have begun questioning an unusual sight in their community - blood in the road and what some describe as "protein" and others simply call "guts." And while the cause may be less disturbing than it initially sounds, some residents say it's...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Miss Ila Mae’s Store, Charlotte
When I photographed this store in 2014, it was the only remaining commercial structure in the ghost town of Charlotte, which appears, incorrectly, on maps as Charlotteville. I’m not sure if it is still standing. A post office was established in the community in 1910 and closed in 1933. Sherra Parisella, and Clint Haynes, who grew up in the area, note that this landmark, oficially Charlotte Grocery, was better known as Miss Ila Mae’s Store.
Community helps well-known local figure experiencing homelessness in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. — You can often see Mr. George walking around town in Lancaster, usually talking to someone near the doorway at 107 S. White Street. “He’s very kind and you can talk to him for 20 minutes or 30 minutes,” said Bill Selvitelle. “Mr. George usually walks around the city of Lancaster at different places he makes his home he’s been doing that for years I’ve been told.”
WBTV
Trash buildup at west Charlotte apartment complex has residents in a stink
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A mess at an apartment complex in west Charlotte is causing a real stink. Many folks have reached out to WBTV about trash piling up at the Arbor Glen apartment complex. All the dumpsters on the property are overflowing with bags of trash and neighbors say...
Two Rock Hill parking decks will soon go gateless. Here's how you'll pay for parking
ROCK HILL, S.C. — There's a new way to pay for parking in Rock Hill, and it doesn't involve paying at the gate. That's mainly because there won't be a gate at two parking decks in town. So how do you pay?. The City of Rock Hill has partnered...
coladaily.com
Dutch Fork running back Jarvis Green named S.C. Gatorade Player of the Year
Jarvis Green continued his transition to boys’ basketball at Dutch Fork High School on Friday, as honors from football continue to be bestowed upon him. Gatorade named the Clemson University signee its 2022 South Carolina Football Player of the Year. The award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field, distinguished Green as South Carolina’s best high school football player.
Large gas line severed in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters are on the scene of a severed gas line at a busy intersection in northeast Charlotte Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Fire Department said a large natural gas line was cut near the intersection of Medical Plaza Drive and W. WT Harris Blvd. Officials said drivers should find alternate […]
WBTV
CMS student kicked off school bus for overcrowding
Homeowners in the Oakdale area of Charlotte are pushing back against a proposed landfill in their neighborhood. Rowan deputies honored for saving man from burning home. Three Rowan County deputies were presented with a state level award on Thursday. Zoning board approves plan to make Cotswold Chick-Fil-A drive-thru only. Updated:...
