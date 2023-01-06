ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County

DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County

The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna. Crews called to retrieve...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield

The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards. The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
SPRINGFIELD, TN
WSMV

Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway

(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WKRN

La Vergne police officers fired

There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a...
LA VERGNE, TN
WSMV

Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

One in critical condition following overnight shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
NASHVILLE, TN

