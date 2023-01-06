Read full article on original website
Crews called to retrieve body found floating in water in Antioch
Crews are working to retrieve a body that was spotted floating in a waterway in Antioch.
Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
Man dies after being shot inside vacant apartment in Nashville
Metro police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old who was found shot inside a vacant apartment on Saturday morning.
Teen’s family seeking information following shooting at South Nashville IHOP
A family is pleading for answers after a weekend shooting in South Nashville reportedly sent their teenage relative to the hospital, where he is not expected to survive.
Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
Two burglary suspects caught in Rutherford County
The Metro Nashville Police Department asked for help with regard to two people wanted for burglary who were seen Friday evening near Smyrna.
One teen dead, another injured after shooting in East Nashville rental home
A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting at a party in East Nashville that led to one teenager's death and sent another to the hospital early Sunday morning.
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash
Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash.
Autistic 19-year-old found safe after leaving Hendersonville home with unknown man
The Hendersonville Police Department announced Saturday that Claire Sanford, an autistic 19-year-old who was reported missing, has been found safe.
Warning about Social Security scam in Springfield
The City of Springfield has received reports of someone calling residents, requesting their Social Security Number, and asking them to pay a fine with gift cards.
Nashville power outage affects thousands of NES customers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Electric Service (NES) experienced two major outages and thousands of people woke up without power on Thursday morning. According to NES, a car struck a power pole in the Elm Hill neighborhood, which cut power to roughly 800 customers near Nashville International Airport. Crews were sent out to replace the pole and restore power to the area.
Fatal 2-Car Crash Sunday On John Bragg Highway
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY) One person is deceased following a two-vehicle crash around mid-day Sunday (1/8/2023). 78-year-old Will Harris died on the John Bragg Highway (US 70 South) near B & W Market. Tennessee Highway Patrol Sgt. Joe Grinder told NewsRadio WGNS that Harris was driving west (toward Murfreesboro) in a Pontiac...
La Vergne police officers fired
There are questions surrounding the La Vergne Police Department, as several officers have been fired for unknown reasons.
1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike
An investigation is underway after one person was injured in a shooting that occurred overnight in South Nashville.
Teenage girl in critical condition after falling into Springfield dam
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage girl is in critical condition after she fell into a creek near the Robertson County Fairgrounds on Sunday afternoon, according to our news partner Smokey Barn News. Smokey Barn News said that a 911 call came in around 1:40 p.m. reporting that a girl...
Woman’s body recovered from Percy Priest Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with the Nashville Fire Department recovered a body spotted floating in Percy Priest Lake on Sunday morning. Fire crews recovered a woman’s body after the report just after 10 a.m. Police said there was no evidence of trauma or foul play. The victim has...
Driver dies after head-on crash along Murfreesboro Pike
A La Vergne woman lost her life Saturday morning following a two-car crash on Murfreesboro Pike, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
One in critical condition following overnight shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -An overnight shooting near Nashville on Saturday has left one victim critically injured. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the shooting took place just after midnight on Harding Place and Nolensville Road. One adult victim was confirmed to be critically injured following the incident. The shooting...
