Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Suspect accused in Times Square knife attack on NYEMalek SherifWells, ME
New Year's Eve machete attack on police officers near Union Square: suspect arrestedGodwinWells, ME
Maine Man Named as Suspect in New Year's Eve Times Square Attack on PoliceThe Maine WriterNew York City, NY
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm FridayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.
It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
Down East
Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer
Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off. As an...
WMUR.com
UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire
Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket
According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
New Tropical Food Spot Opens at Mall at Fox Run in Newington, New Hampshire
Ever walk out of Pac-Sun at the Fox Run Mall and think, “If only I could bring this tropical high to my tastebuds!” Well guess what, beach bums? We Fox freakin’ can!. In the latest sign that the Mall at Fox Run in the alleged town of Newington is rebuilding rather than retreating, the Palm Treats has opened up just outside of Macy’s.
nhmagazine.com
Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods
When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
Boston Native Edward Norton Learns of Shocking Relationship to Pocahontas
Actor Edward Norton has paved a successful career over the years, and while he grew up and formed his craft in Columbia, Maryland, his roots started in Massachusetts. Norton appeared on the latest episode of Finding Your Roots on PBS where he discovered his roots go much deeper than he imagined.
Lost New Hampshire Dog Rescued After Slipping Through Ice One State Over
Australian Shepherds are beautiful dogs, with fluffy fur and often spots or smeared markings. They are straight out of a 'Yellowstone' episode as they are the herding dog of choice by cowboys, according to the American Kennel Club. Aussies are smart, like their kin the collie, work hard, and love...
newportdispatch.com
Fire destroys Portsmouth home
PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
country1025.com
7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms
Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches
SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
Vogue Lists Maine Alongside Paris, Rome, and London for Most Anticipated Hotels 2023
Walking around the city, I barely recognize it anymore. It feels like overnight, new hotels, restaurants, boutiques, and new buildings are erected and prices are skyrocketing at an alarming rate. I know this isn’t the first time you’ve heard this concern but when top publications like Vogue, Condé Nast, and...
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
bostonagentmagazine.com
The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents
The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
The latest development over the Mass. Pike will lift Fenway livability
'The Fenway District is the foundation of a new life sciences hub in the City of Boston and will reconnect Kenmore Square with Longwood Medical and Academic Area.'. Another piece of the Massachusetts Turnpike is about to get shrouded in shadows, but it will also bridge together two parts of Boston.
Wakefield police searching for man who left healthcare facility overnight
WAKEFIELD, Mass. — Wakefield Police are searching for a man who left the My Genesis HealthCare facility on Bathol Street. Panos Bazos is set to have left the healthcare facility overnight. Bazos is described as a white male, betweet 6′3-6′5, and weighs191 lbs. Bazos has long grey...
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
Dover, NH
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://shark1053.com
Comments / 0