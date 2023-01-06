ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

5 New England Locations on Top List of Where Homes Are Selling the Fastest in the U.S.

It's not a big surprise to people in New England to hear all about how hot the real estate market is in the region. Since the pandemic, people from across the country (and the world) have had their eyes and wallets locked on New England as a long term escape from big city life. A recent list released details the 50 towns and cities where homes are selling the fastest nationwide, and five places in New England are absolutely scorching hot.
PORTLAND, ME
Down East

Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Shortly after the beginning of construction on the Sarah Mildred Long Bridge, a meeting was held for the public to see the design of the bridge. During this meeting, I met a project manager and mentioned to him that I was impressed that his workers always flew American flags from the cranes over weekends. After the meeting, I decided to reward the workers for their patriotism. I made 100 brownies and delivered them to the job site. The next year, I made 200 brownies. The third year, I made 300 brownies. In turn, I received four tours of the construction — a tremendous honor. In my social circle, this bridge is known as Shirley’s Bridge. It is built on a foundation of honor and respect — and brownies. — Shirley Carswell, Eliot, Maine.
MAINE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states

The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

UNH graduate dead after chairlift accident in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — A University of New Hampshire graduate is dead after being ejected from a chairlift during an accident at the Park City Mountain Resort in Utah. Police said it happened Monday morning at the resort when a tree fell onto a lift cable and shook the chairlift Christian Helger was sitting on.
PARK CITY, UT
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2023: Best gym in New Hampshire

Our viewers let us know where to find the best gyms in New Hampshire. Viewers love the fantastic coaching and friendly people at Get Fit NH, saying it's great for all fitness levels. 2. 4. Dynamic Strength and Conditioning in Nashua. Many viewers say the trainers at Dynamic Strength and...
SALEM, NH
B98.5

A Maine Resident Won $1 Million On A Scratch Ticket

According to WGME, a Mainer recently cashed in a scratch ticket worth a million dollars!. The ticket, $50,000,000 CA$H RICHE$ instant ticket, was purchased from a convenience store in Kittery. While that scratch ticket was the biggest winner in the state in December 2022, there were a number of other...
MAINE STATE
nhmagazine.com

Guide to Retirement Living: RiverWoods

When should people consider downsizing or moving into a 55-plus community or a retirement community?. Most people think of downsizing to a condominium, or to an over 55 community as a first step. While downsizing is good, and enables you to free yourself from home maintenance, I personally think moving to a CCRC is a much smarter move. You can live independently in a vibrant community with fewer chores and the added benefit of having your future long-term care settled.
DURHAM, NH
newportdispatch.com

Fire destroys Portsmouth home

PORTSMOUTH — A fire broke out early this morning in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. The incident took place at a mobile home at around 2:30 a.m. According to reports, there were no injuries. The unit was home to four people who were all present at the time of the fire.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
country1025.com

7 Winners In Massachusetts Claimed $100,000 In Lottery Tickets And 2 Were At Cumberland Farms

Apparently, we should have played the lottery yesterday. It was a green Thursday. There were seven winners in Massachussetts who claimed $100,000 in lottery tickets. Two of those winners bought their Mass Cash winning tickets at Cumberland Farms in Wilmington, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Another winner was claimed at Ray’s Tobacco in Boston and that convenience stor sold three $100,00 winners in Mass Cash. One more Mass Cash $100,000 was sold at Wegmans in Medford. And the final $100,000 winner bought a Money Maker scratch ticket at Shaw’s in Raynham.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Crews find woman lost while searching NH woods for decorative branches

SALISBURY, N.H. – New Hampshire Fish and Game crews were able to locate a woman who got lost in the woods while looking for pine branches and pieces of wood to use for home décor.The 54-year-old woman's husband dropped her off Friday along Warner Road in Salisbury, N.H. around 3:50 p.m.The woman's husband stayed in the car and waited. When nightfall arrived and his wife did not return, the man began searching but was unsuccessful. Conservation officers and New Hampshire State Police troopers responded to help search. Because it snowed Friday, there were fresh tracks that led crews to the woman about a mile from where she had started.The woman, who was cold and wet but not hurt, was brought back to the road around 6:30 p.m. She told search crews that she did not know how to get back to her husband, and had no light source."Even though you might be planning for a quick outing, be prepared for the unexpected by bringing extra food, water, clothing and lights," Fish and Game said.
SALISBURY, NH
bostonagentmagazine.com

The Procopio Companies Wilmington multifamily development opens to residents

The Procopio Companies recently celebrated the opening of its Lume multifamily residential project at 635 Main St. in Wilmington. Located 20 miles from Boston, the developer broke ground on the project in June 2021. The three-story, 49-unit luxury residential development includes 74,000 square feet of multifamily housing with 39 garden-style...
WILMINGTON, MA
