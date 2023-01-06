Read full article on original website
hobokengirl.com
19 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week
Aaaaaaaaand — we’re back! Getting back into a normal routine after the holidays is no easy task. So as always, we’re here to cover the local news and bring you a weekly roundup of everything you might have missed in Hoboken + Jersey City. Catch up on all there is to know, including the following headlines: Mayor Fulop will not run for 4th term; package thief arrested in Hoboken; East Hudson Cafe now open in Jersey City; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Hoboken, Jersey City, + beyond.
Showbiz411
Death Knell for Movie Houses: NYC’s Chelsea Loses Main Multiplex, Cinepolis Theater, Today
Today is the last day for the Cinepolis Theater on West 23rd St in Chelsea. For a long time the multiplex was a Cineplex Odeon establishment. Then eight years ago it was taken over by Cinepolis. Now it’s gone. A post on the website reads: “Dear valued guests, We...
pix11.com
Some morning rain, snow could start NY, NJ workweek
As temperatures are expected to dip toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night, there is a chance that the system could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections. Some morning...
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City’s Ghost Truck Kitchen Expanding to Bergen-Lafayette
A digital restaurant that was perfectly positioned to assist the Jersey City community amid COVID-19 will be opening a new location as Ghost Truck Kitchen is heading west and to much larger digs with sit-down dining. Since bursting onto the scene in 2019, Ghost Truck Kitchen has made a name...
Woman Shares Secret 'Oasis' in the Middle of Midtown Manhattan
Great for when you need to take a break from the crowds!
Curtis Sliwa tries to convince mayor’s Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat rats
Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa spent Sunday trying to drum up support from Mayor Eric Adams’ Brooklyn neighbors to use feral cats to combat the local rat problem — as two cops kept him under their watch. Sliwa, a former Republican mayoral nominee, eventually convinced at least one longtime local with past experience with rats to try to help establish a cat colony in the area to curb the rodent masses. “This rat was huge. Huge!” Arlene Belfort, a resident of Adams’ block on Lafayette Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant, recalled of her prior brush with a rodent. “It came in my house, I...
Good news for NYC riders who’ve got to go on the go: Bathrooms reopening at 9 subway stations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Good news is coming for subway riders in need of a bathroom. Eighteen bathrooms at nine subway stations around New York City are set to reopen on Monday morning, MTA officials said Sunday. The bathrooms — one male and one female at each of the nine stations — will be open […]
Staten Island single dad detained by ICE; 6-year-old daughter pleads for his return
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — A single dad from Staten Island has been detained and faces deportation, Make the Road New York, a nonprofit organization that works with immigrants, said Friday. Julio Patricio Gomez has been the primary caretaker for his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, since she was a baby, according to Make the Road New York. […]
Barnes & Noble to close N.J. store after 28 years
Barnes & Noble is planning to shutter one of its longstanding New Jersey locations. The popular bookstore chain announced in a Facebook post its Paramus location at 765 Route 17 will close on Saturday, Feb. 11. “We wish we could have served the community from this location for many, many...
It’s now more expensive for Staten Islanders driving to N.J., as toll increases on Port Authority bridges now in effect
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The new toll rates on Staten Island’s three New Jersey bridges are now officially in effect. As of Sunday, Jan. 8, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey has increased the tolls on the agency’s six interstate crossings, including the Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing.
Mayor Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa trade blows over NYC’s rat problem
These political rivals are fighting over rats like cats and dogs. Curtis Sliwa claimed Saturday he was on the receiving end of a serious tongue lashing from Mayor Eric Adams — which allegedly included an F-bomb — after the Guardian Angels founder and former mayoral candidate was spotted by cops near a Brooklyn apartment house Hizzoner owns, trying to help rid the block of a vermin problem. Sliwa, a Republican who lost the 2021 mayoral race to Adams, was riding a Manhattan-bound C-train Friday night shortly after he completed some preliminary work to set up living quarters for feral cats along a...
NYC Covid Rates Are Up, Especially In These Three Neighborhoods
The positivity rates in the city are over 30%.
norwoodnews.org
On-Duty NYCHA Employee Arrested in The Bronx on Assault Charges
A 28-year-old city employee was arrested following an incident that took place in The Bronx, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said that following The Bronx incident on Saturday, Jan. 7, an on-duty New York City employee was arrested at around 10.01 p.m. in the 47th Precinct which covers the neighborhoods of Woodlawn, Wakefield, Williamsbridge, Baychester, Edenwald, Olinville and Fishbay, as well as Woodlawn Cemetery.
Bayonne: Life On The Penninsula | Winter 2022/23
Previous articleThank you for Supporting American Legion Annual Coat Drive. Next articleCouncilwoman Amy DeGise’s trial is postponed. News from leading newspapers and magazines serving Hudson County, NJ.
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
Eater
Dallas BBQ Shutters in the East Village After 40 Years — And More Closings
Close to three years after New York’s first indoor dining shutdown, restaurants and bars continue to struggle. More than 4,500 have closed since the onset of the pandemic due to the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Since it’s difficult to track restaurant and bar closings, experts say that number is likely much higher and will take years to fully assess.
Mayor Adams, Gov. Hochul undertake effort to replace elevators for 34,000 NYCHA residents
Officials say 335 elevators will be replaced across 20 developments, including at the Marcy Houses in Brooklyn where 70 elevators will be replaced, the most for any single development.
hudsoncountyview.com
Roque expected to announce another run for West New York mayor on January 19th
Former West New York Mayor Felix Roque is expected to announce another bid for office on January 19th, based on a post he wrote on Instagram yesterday. “Dear friends, I am personally inviting you to my political event been held January 19, 2023 at 6P.M. Las Palmas Restaurant 6153 Bergenline Avenue, West New York, New Jersey,” Roque’s post says.
Staten Islander charged with murder of Brooklyn man
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Brooklyn resident, the NYPD announced Saturday. In addition to the murder charge, Dmytro Lapko, 47, of Westport Lane in New Springville, is facing two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shooting of Levan Galdava, of Bensonhurst, according to the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Newark, NJ police officers get stabbed at luxury apartment building
NEWARK – Two police officers handling a domestic dispute were stabbed and a third kicked in the knee Thursday afternoon. Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said the officers were attacked after responding to the Aston Heights apartment building on Martin Luther King Boulevard around 4:45 p.m. where a woman was being stabbed. The assault started in an apartment and continued in a hallway where a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed.
