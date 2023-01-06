Video: A debate over 2022's best MMA knockout

We’ve wrapped a fascinating 2022 in MMA and we’re not too far away from the first major event of 2023.

But there’s still some time to look back at the year that was in the sport before we start a mad dash for those 2023 year-end awards.

On the first episode of MMA Junkie’s “Spinning Back Clique” in the new year, we looked back at the biggest fighters and biggest fight moments of 2022.

From freaky-good front kicks to sickening spinning back elbows, there were all kinds of killer knockouts last year. But what makes one better than another, and who deserved to win our Knockout of the Year award? Our panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Nolan King and Danny Segura discussed the candidates who made a case for the honor.

