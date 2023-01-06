Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Volcanoes Park Provides Kilauea Eruption Viewing Info
(BIVN) – Officials say the ongoing eruption at the summit of Kīlauea is drawing thousands of visitors to Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, where the resumed activity “is viewable from almost all open areas around the caldera.”. On Friday, the National Park Service issued a news release...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Hawaii Island house sales
After undergoing two surgeries, actor Jeremy Renner is still in the hospital in his first video posted to social media. We share his positive vides. Comedian Che Durena to perform at Blue Note Hawaii in Waikiki. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Comedian Che Durena is performing at the Blue Note...
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Criticial Habitat Proposed For ʻIʻiwi
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's proposal to designate 275,647 acres includes four units on Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – A federal proposal to designate critical habitat in Hawaiʻi for the federally threatened ʻiʻiwi has been published in latest The Environmental Notice.
mauinow.com
NTSB: witness from another aircraft observed plane impact water off Maui
The National Transportation Safety Board issued a preliminary report on the fatal crash of a medical response flight that occurred in waters off of Maui last month. The NTSB report indicates that a witness from another small plane observed the accident aircraft descend and spiral right before impacting the surface of the water.
bigislandnow.com
Man reportedly jumps to his death off Pu‘u‘eo Bridge in Hilo
Big Island police are investigating after a man reportedly jumped to his death off a bridge in downtown Hilo. The Hawai‘i Police Department initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation in connection with the incident that took place the evening of Jan. 4. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police identify man who jumped off downtown Hilo bridge
Hawai‘i police have identified the man who jumped off the Pu‘uʻeo Bridge in downtown Hilo, on Wednesday, as 71-year-old David P. Crowley of Hilo. Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, South Hilo patrol officers and Hawai‘i Fire Department personnel responded to the area of the Pu‘u‘eo Bridge after receiving numerous reports that a man had jumped from the bridge into the Wailuku River.
BEAT OF HAWAII
This Spot Where Visitors Keep Dying In Hawaii
Another recent death over the holidays brings home the fact far too many Hawaii visitors turn up dead on our beaches. The most recent case is a California Bay Area resident who disappeared while swimming off Anini Beach on Christmas Day here on Kauai. It wasn’t long ago that another California visitor turned up dead at the very same beach.
Hawaii to say aloha to rainbow license plates
Chuck’s Corvette Clinic owner Chuck Garner is very familiar with the design changes over the years. He has kept his personalized license plates in his shop for decades.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Macy’s announces 4 more stores closing; 1 location in Hawaii among them
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Four more Macy’s stores nationwide are slated to close down in the middle of the year. And one Hawaii store is on the list: The Macy’s in Kaneohe’s Windward Center. The company confirmed to Axios on Wednesday that the closures are part of their...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii mixed martial artist Victoria Lee dies at age 18
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rising mixed martial arts star and Mililani graduate Victoria Lee has died at the age of 18. Lee, the younger sister of ONE MMA Champions Angela and Christian, passed away on December 26th, 2022 according to Angela’s social media post on Saturday morning. The cause of...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Social security benefits to increase 9% this year, risking SNAP eligibility for some
Residents receiving social security, or supplemental security income, are getting a nearly 9% increase for this year. However, that increase could also impact a household's eligibility for food assistance under the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Social Security and SSI beneficiaries were mailed notifications last month, according to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Island man charged with attempted murder in Christmas Day shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Puna man was charged with attempted murder and firearm offenses in a Christmas Day shooting, Hawaii County authorities say. Sione Sipinga, 33, is charged in relation to a shooting that took place in the Leilani Estates Subdivision. Sipinga is scheduled to make his initial appearance in...
