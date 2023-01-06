Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
signalscv.com
Shooting in Canyon Country sends three to hospital
A shooting on the 28800 block of Prairie Lane in Canyon Country at approximately 10:20 p.m. Saturday sent three people to the hospital, according to Bernard Peters, supervising fire dispatcher with the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Peters said the Fire Department was on the scene until 10:55, which was...
Woman Found Stabbed To Death North Of Santa Clarita
Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a woman found early Sunday morning. At 1:15 a.m. Sunday, an unidentified woman was found stabbed at the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, several miles north of Santa Clarita Valley proper, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) officials. ...
orangecountytribune.com
Dale Street fire knocked down
A fire on Dale Street in Garden Grove in the early morning hours of Sunday was quickly knocked down by firefighters. The 3 a.m. exterior blaze was stopped by personnel from the Orange County Fire Authority, keeping the fire from spreading inside and allowing the residents to remain in their home.
2urbangirls.com
Vehicle crashes into Lomita business
LOMITA, Calif. (2UrbanGirls) – A vehicle crashed into a business Jan. 7. A single-vehicle traffic accident left one vehicle inside of a business on the corner of Lomita Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue, Saturday night. Agustin’s Exotic Birds and Reptiles was struck around 9:40 p.m. when a vehicle traveling southbound...
foxla.com
Man airlifted out of Griffith Park after falling, suffering 'traumatic injuries'
LOS ANGELES - A man in his 20s had to be airlifted out of Griffith Park Sunday after he suffered "traumatic injuries" during a fall, according to officials. The Los Angeles Fire Department received a 911 call just after 3 p.m. Sunday, for reports of a person injured. LAFD had...
2 killed, 1 injured when vehicle plows into building in Ventura County
Two people were killed Sunday in a traffic collision in Ventura County and a third victim suffered serious injuries. The crash unfolded overnight in the 4200 block of Market Street. There, police responded to a call regarding a single vehicle crash into a building. When officers arrived, they located two victims deceased inside the vehicle. The victims were identified as Ventura residents, Antony Moctezuma, age 21, and Agustin De Paz, age 19. An additional passenger was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. "Preliminary investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to colliding with the building," police said in a news release. An investigation is underway. Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Chris Wilson, a traffic collision investigator, at (805) 339-4366.
signalscv.com
Limousine shows smoke in Newhall
A white limousine, reportedly heading to a Los Angeles Lakers game, was forced to stop at the Newhall Avenue exit of Highway 14 after showing smoke, according to law enforcement and fire officials. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and did not result in anyone trapped, any injuries...
signalscv.com
Report of Newhall gunshot victim confirmed as false report
A gunshot victim was reported in Newhall on Saturday afternoon, although it was later confirmed to be a false report, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department officials. According to Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, a report...
2urbangirls.com
Former LA County fire captain sues to receive retirement badge
LOS ANGELES – A former Los Angeles County Fire Department captain — who sued the county, alleging he followed orders and took photos of the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene in 2020, but was not compensated for legal expenses after being sued — has expanded his lawsuit to seek his retirement badge.
Vehicle Slams into Tree, Takes Out Water Line
La Mirada, Los Angeles County, CA: Speed is believed to be a factor in a solo vehicle crash that totaled a red sports car early Saturday morning in the city of La Mirada. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to the 14700 block of Alondra Boulevard shortly before 12:45 a.m., Jan. 7, regarding a vehicle that crashed into a tree.
Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning
The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Street Takeover Draws Hundreds Outside Beverly Center in West LA
Police shut down a street takeover outside the Beverly Center, where approximately 500 people gathered to watch Saturday night, it was reported Sunday.
Christmas tree set on fire during wild street takeover outside Beverly Center
Police responded to a wild street takeover Saturday night outside the Beverly Center that included dangerous stunts and a Christmas tree being set on fire.
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Oxnard Crash
Two people are dead in a vehicle crash in Oxnard early Sunday morning. Police and firefighters responded to the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way at 3:58 AM Sunday where they found a pickup truck had crashed into some parked vehicles. The pickup had been traveling southbound on Perkins...
Castaic House Fire Under Investigation
Castaic, Los Angeles County, CA: Firefighters responded to the 29800 block of Pinecone Place in the community of Castaic shortly after 3:30 p.m., Jan. 5, after 911 callers reported smoke and flames erupting from a two-story home. Crews from Los Angeles County Fire’s Battalion 6 arrived on scene and found...
kvta.com
Two People Dead In Ventura Crash
Ventura police say two people were killed in a solo vehicle crash into a building early Sunday morning. It happened at 12:13 AM in the 4200 block of Market Street near Donlon Street. Police say that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Market at what appears to have been a...
Castaic Structure Fire Prompts Response From Firefighters
A Castaic structure fire has prompted a response from firefighters Thursday with heavy smoke showing. Around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, firefighters received reports of a Castaic structure fire on the 28900 block of Pinecone Place, said Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It is a working fire,” Sanchez said. Heavy smoke ...
2urbangirls.com
Four injured in single-vehicle crash on South Bay freeway
HAWTHORNE, Calif. – At least four people were rushed to hospitals from a single-vehicle crash Sunday on the San Diego (405) Freeway in Hawthorne, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to the northbound freeway, at West El Segundo Boulevard, a county fire department dispatcher said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID women killed in Antelope Valley crash
PALMDALE, Calif. – Two women who died in a crash in Palmdale were identified Friday. The crash was reported at 2:41 p.m. Thursday at 100th Street East and East Avenue R, according to the California Highway Patrol. The women were identified as 26-year-old Ericka Gonzalez of Los Angeles and...
foxla.com
Family of LAPD shooting victim wants body camera video released
Oscar Sanchez of Los Angeles was shot and killed by police in South Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office. His family is demanding the department release the body camera footage.
