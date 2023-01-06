Turnpike Troubadours To Headline RodeoHouston, Along With Cody Jinks, Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde And More

David McClister

Talk about STACKED.

RodeoHouston just released their full lineup of performers for 2023, and they pulled out all the stops, getting the Turnpike Troubadours on the bill as headliners.

The massive event in Houston, Texas, which is slated to run from February 28th through March 19th, previously announced Cody Jinks as a headliner, so it’s safe to say this will be a can’t-miss event with those two acts alone:

“We are humbled to be able to return to the @rodeohouston on Saturday March 11th – tickets on sale 1/12.”

All tickets go on sale next Thursday:

And that’s just the beginning…

In addition to those kickass artists we all know and love, they also announced Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, Parker McCollum, Brooks & Dunn, Jon Pardi, Ashley McBryde, Cody Johnson and more as performers during the weeks-long event.

Like I said, totally stacked…

And there’s one thing for certain about the World’s Biggest Rodeo, and it’s that they’re gonna bring a helluva show year in and year out.

Which means, they’re gonna bring out the biggest names in not only country music, but music as a whole, with other non-country artists on this year’s lineup including Luaren Daigle, The Chainsmokers, Mahine Gun Kelly and New Kids on The Block.

You can view the full roster for the rodeo here, but if you’re anywhere near Houston, or looking to take a trip to the Lone Star state, here’s your reason: