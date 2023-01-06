HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Snowmobiles and other off-highway vehicles will be restricted staring the first of the year in the Wood River Valley to protect wintering wildlife. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the restrictions to motorized off-highway vehicles will begin on January 1, and extend to April 30, 2023. According to the BLM deer and elk are returning to areas around the Wood River Valley for the winter and the restrictions will help reduce stress on the herds. People recreating in areas are asked to consider their potential impacts to wildlife and remember to keep their dogs on a leash. Specific areas closed off to motorized use will be posted and a map is available. Some areas have travel corridors allowing people to travel through specific areas. See list of areas impacted by the closure:

HAILEY, ID ・ 16 DAYS AGO