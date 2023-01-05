ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Brooklyn Nets in the top 10 in first round of NBA All-Star fan voting

By Sharif Phillips-Keaton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

In the first fan voting returns for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, three Brooklyn Nets were among the top 9 at their position in terms of votes according to an announcement by the NBA on Thursday.

In terms of overall votes, forward Kevin Durant had the second-most votes at 3.1 million (first among Eastern Conference frontcourt), guard Kyrie Irving had two million votes (first among Eastern Conference backcourt), and center Nic Claxton had 160,000 votes (ninth among Eastern Conference frontcourt).

Durant is averaging 29.9 points (6th in the NBA), 6.7 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 56.8% from the field (19th) and 36.9% from three-point land. Irving is averaging 26.2 points (14th), five rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 36.6% from behind the three-point line. Claxton is putting up 11.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks per game (2nd) while shooting 73.3% from the field (1st).

The Nets were on a 12-game winning streak before losing to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday 121-112 and Brooklyn is 25-13 (tied for 2nd in the Eastern Conference with the Milwaukee Bucks) heading into Friday’s game at the New Orleans Pelicans.

