Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Report: Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane turns down USMNT job
The United States men's national team does not have a head coach currently under contract, but one report suggests that the U.S. Soccer Federation is swinging for the fences as it gears up for the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup. According to French outlet L'Equipe, France legend and former Real...
FOX Sports
Albania hires Brazilian Sylvinho to coach its national team
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The Albanian soccer federation hired Sylvinho on Monday as coach of the national team with the goal of qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. The 48-year-old Brazilian signed a contract that will take him through the Euro 2024 tournament in Germany. “Football needs your soul...
Comments / 0