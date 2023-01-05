Read full article on original website
NBA
Fourth-Quarter Defense Costs Hornets Road Win In Indiana
Plumlee Double-Doubles Again, Charlotte Starts Strong, But Can’t Keep Momentum Going. The Charlotte Hornets opened their four-game road trip with a season-best offensive explosion two nights ago in Milwaukee. When they returned to the court on Sunday evening, the offense was still in good shape, but the defense unfortunately was not, leading to a last-minute 116-111 loss to the hometown Indiana Pacers.
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 132, Wizards 112
Pelicans (25-16), Wizards (17-24) CJ McCollum was raining jumpers in the District of Columbia, while Jonas Valanciunas was punishing Washington’s frontcourt, throwing down dunks and tossing in hook shots Monday. That outside-inside combination totaled 42 points by halftime, leading New Orleans to a needed road victory. Valanciunas was saddled with foul trouble after intermission, but McCollum remained on a roll, posting his fourth outing of 30-plus points over the last three weeks. The Pelicans ended a decade-plus drought in D.C., winning for the first time on the Wizards’ home floor since Jan. 1, 2011, when Willie Green was a New Orleans reserve guard. He’s now the franchise's head coach.
NBA
CJ McCollum off the injury report ahead of Monday game in Washington
New Orleans released its official injury report Sunday afternoon. After a multitude of players were listed against Dallas, the Pelicans shortened their list for their trip to Washington. CJ McCollum has been taken off the report, while Larry Nance Jr. (right shoulder soreness) is listed as probable. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Tatum, Brown Pad All-Star Resumés while Brogdon Continues to Sizzle
Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combined for 63 points Saturday night while strengthening their case to start alongside each other in this year’s NBA All-Star game, set to be played Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City. Tatum poured in a game-high 34 points while Brown notched 29 of his...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Suns
The Wine & Gold’s current roadie rolls on, traveling to the Valley of the Sun for a Sunday night showdown against DeAndre Ayton and the struggling Suns. The Cavaliers are coming off a 121-108 loss in the trip opener, falling to the West-leading Nuggets on Friday night in Denver. Darius Garland returned to the lineup, but Donovan Mitchell was on the shelf, and after a tight first half, Nikola Jokic and Co. went to work just after intermission – using a 13-4 run to grab a double-digit lead that they wouldn’t relinquish, snapping Cleveland’s three-game run. Caris LeVert and Garland each topped the 20-point mark, but it wasn’t enough to offset seven Nuggets in double-figures and Jokic’s 10th triple-double of the season.
Yardbarker
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
NBA
Grizzlies defeat Jazz 123-118; earn sixth consecutive win
The Memphis Grizzlies defeated the Utah Jazz 123-118 on Sunday at FedExForum, extending Memphis’ winning streak to six. Desmond Bane led all players with 24 points and a career-high nine assists. Tyus Jones followed with 21 points and six assists starting in place of Ja Morant (right thigh soreness), while Jaren Jackson Jr. posted 19 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. Dillon Brooks finished with 15 points, and Xavier Tillman added nine points and a season-high nine rebounds in his first start of the season.
NBA
Second-Quarter Surge Lifts Thunder
Dallas threw the first punch against the Thunder on Sunday night, but the Thunder didn’t flinch. Playing without Luka Dončić, the Mavericks took control behind a flurry of 3-pointers to take an 11-point lead but OKC quickly rallied with a run of its own thanks to some high-level shot making and physical defense. By out-scoring Dallas by 15 in the second quarter, the Thunder evened the scales of the ball game and ultimately walked away with a 120-109 victory.
NBA
"Maintain Your Focus" | Utah Closes Out Road Trip With Final Stop In Memphis
***This Game Preview is brought to you by University of Utah Health***. It's safe to say the past few weeks have really tested Utah's will and resiliency. Despite playing clutch minutes in their past seven games, the Jazz are just 1-6 in those moments — and Saturday night against Chicago was another learning lesson.
NBA
Zach LaVine's big fourth quarter not enough, Bulls fall to Celtics 107-99
This great American city, Boston, is celebrated for its relentless resistance against overwhelming might, for not accepting the conventional paradigm and never giving in or giving up even as their ranks diminished. You know, like the Bulls, who Monday lost leading scorer DeMar DeRozan to a quad strain and then...
NBA
Preview: Wolves at Rockets
The Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) are off on a two-game road trip, stopping in Texas first to face the Houston Rockets (10-29) on Sunday night at Toyota Center. Minnesota started the new year strong, winning three games in a row after defeating the LA Clippers on Friday night, 128-115. Rudy Gobert posted 25 points and 21 rebounds in the game, while D’Angelo Russell also had 25 points, and Jaden McDaniels added 18.
NBA
MEMPHIS BULLIES PAST TEXAS IN OT THRILLER
FRISCO, TX, (Jan. 8, 2023) – The Texas Legends (2-4) erased a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime but got beat to the seven-point mark by the Memphis Hustle (5-0) 119-114. Memphis took the early lead and stayed in control for most of the first, finding...
NBA
Preview: Wizards host Pelicans Monday in first of four-game home stint
The Wizards (17-23) are back in D.C. after a four-game road trip and are now set to host a four-game stretch against a challenging series of opponents. First up is a meeting with a shorthanded Pelicans (24-16) team. Here's everything you need to know. WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)
NBA
"Physical Game" | Utah's Comeback Attempt Falls Short In Loss To Memphis
It’s safe to say the schedule has not been kind to the Jazz — and Sunday night was further proof. Playing the second game of a back-to-back against a rested Memphis squad, Utah ran out of steam in the end. Despite overcoming a 16-point deficit in the third quarter, the Jazz couldn’t complete the comeback and fell 123-118 to the Grizzlies.
NBA
Lakers' Offense Struggles, Injury Woes Continue in Loss to Nuggets
The shorthanded Lakers simply didn't have enough vs. the Nuggets Monday night, falling in Denver 122-109 to snap their 5-game winning streak. While the team played hard and fought throughout to keep the game competitive, the team's injury issues caught up to them in this one. Playing their third game in four nights, LeBron James' sore left ankle kept him on the sideline -- where he would later be joined by Patrick Beverley who, after slipping on a drive to the hoop in the 2nd quarter, left the game for good with a right hip injury.
NBA
POWER RANKINGS >> Portland's Road Struggles Lead To Drop In Rankings
The road struggles continued for the Portland Trail Blazers in week 13. With trips to Minnesota, Indiana, and Toronto, Portland finished the week 0-3 dropping each game of the road trip and falling under .500 for the first time this season. Thirteen weeks into the season, the Trail Blazers hold...
NBA
Lakers Take the Throne—Grab Fifth-Straight Win from Kings
In night two of their back-to-back, Los Angeles walked away with a 136-134 win in Sacramento. The undermanned squad has been optimizing their depleted resources for weeks now. This is their fifth consecutive win, tying the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA’s longest winning streak this season. It may have...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 107, Bulls 99
Al Horford entered Monday night as the NBA’s leading scorer from the right corner. It was only fitting, then, that he scored from that location with 25.5 seconds left to secure another victory for the Boston Celtics. With Boston leading by only two during the final minute, the Chicago...
NBA
PODCAST » Rookies And Rough Fourth Quarters on The Brief Case
Greetings from North Portland. With the Trail Blazers set to spend almost all of the remainder of January at home after returning from an 0-3 trip, it seemed like a good time to record the 16th edition of The Brief Case, which you can listen and subscribe to below... Topics...
NBA
Turnovers doom Pistons as they take a loss off their road trip
Three quick observations from Sunday afternoon’s 123-111 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. RUNNING LOW – Remember when the Pistons had a logjam in their frontcourt? The trade of Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee for Bojan Bogdanovic before training camp helped thin the depth chart at center, but it could use a little reinforcement now. With Olynyk traded and Marvin Bagley III out for at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his right hand last week, it was a bad time for rookie center Jalen Duren to be unavailable with right ankle soreness. Duren, who missed three games in October and November with a sprained left ankle, was replaced as the starting center by Isaiah Stewart, sliding back to his home for all of his first two NBA seasons. Stewart responded with 20 points and 13 rebounds as the Pistons were able to score inside against a Philadelphia defense also missing its starting center, MVP candidate Joel Embiid. One impact of not having Duren, perhaps, was Philadelphia’s success on the offensive boards; the 76ers had 14 offensive boards good for 20 second-chance points Nerlens Noel, who had played in only eight of the first 42 games, played 13 minutes off the bench to soak up minutes at center and showed he’s still an effective option. Noel hit both of his first-half shots, mid-range jumpers. Noel finished with six points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, making all three of his shots. Philadelphia’s James Harden finished the first half one assist shy of a triple-double and finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. Killian Hayes tied his career high with 26 points and hit 4 of 8 from the 3-point line.
