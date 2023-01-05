ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvest, AL

Huntsville Logistics Center to hold 2.2M square feet

HUNTSVILLE – A 132-acre industrial park is planned for the expanding area of western Madison County. Birmingham developer J.H. Berry & Gilbert is building the 2.2 million square-foot Huntsville Logistics Center on Old Highway 20 at Gunters Way, off County Line Road in west Madison County, the company said. The first phase of the park is expected to open late this year.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Festival of the Cranes landing in Decatur

DECATUR – More than 14,000 Sandhill cranes and several pairs of whooping cranes will be heading to Decatur for the winter. To celebrate the annual migration, the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge Association is hosting the Festival of the Cranes – a three-day event featuring indoor and outdoor activities. The festival is Jan. 13-15 with activities at the refuge and downtown Decatur.
DECATUR, AL
IronMountain Solutions awards grants to nonprofits

HUNTSVILLE – The Employee Peaks Fund at IronMountain Solutions awarded $54,500 to 10 local nonprofit organizations in December. The recipient organizations are the Community Free Dental Clinic, Jamal’s Helping Hands, National Children’s Advocacy Center, New Hope Children’s Clinic, Next Step Farms, One Generation Away, Russel Hill Cancer Foundation, Second Mile Development, the CornerStone Initiative, and the Women’s Resource Center.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bradley elevates Osborne to partner; welcomes Howard

HUNTSVILLE – Bradley Arant Boult Cummings rang in the new year with a new attorney and the elevation of another attorney to partner – both in the Huntsville office. Sarah Sutton Osborne has been promoted to partner and John Howard has joined as counsel in the Real Estate Practice Group.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
UNA’s Flowers Hall arena now CB&S Bank Arena

FLORENCE – In a partnership between the University of North Alabama and CB&S Bank, the arena in Flowers Hall has been named CB&S Bank Arena for the next 10 years. Flowers Hall has long been home to UNA men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and volleyball. “We are exceedingly...
FLORENCE, AL
‘All you can eat Wednesdays’ join Trash Pandas lineup

MADISON – The Rocket City Trash Pandas have added some bite to their promotions roster. “All you can eat Wednesdays” will join the returning Ladies Night, Dog Days, Fireworks Friday and Saturday and Military Sunday promos, the team announced. The Trash Pandas open their season April 6, hosting the Chattanooga Lookouts at Toyota Field.
MADISON, AL

