wcbu.org
Galesburg city council member accused of transphobic tweets
Galesburg city officials are investigating allegations that a council member’s social media account included homophobic and transphobic content. Mayor Peter Schwartzman told TSPR the city was informed on Dec. 21 of activity on a council member’s Twitter that some found offensive. The mayor referred the matter to legal...
ourquadcities.com
To reduce gun violence, foundation grants $300,000
Dwayne Hodges still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand in hand with Davenport Police and the nonprofit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community.
WQAD
'I worked with her everyday' | Colleagues share memories of Davenport apartment fire victim
31-year-old Marissa Lard lost her life the day before Christmas Eve. Now, her colleagues are doing their part to give back.
Icestravaganza Strikes Davenport January 13-15
– Beautiful ice carvings (more than 36,000 pounds’ worth) on display all three days at the Freight House. – Your favorite monuments carved out of ice and lit up with colorful LED lights. – Viewable on the boardwalk or drive-through sculpture display on Beiderbecke Drive in LeClaire Park. –...
977wmoi.com
Warren County’s Plan to Reduce Severe Weather Damages Ready for Public Review
The Warren County Multi-Jurisdictional Natural Hazards Mitigation Plan outlining projects and activities to reduce damages caused by severe weather and other natural hazards will be available for public review and comment starting January 10, 2023. The Plan, along with a summary sheet and a comment survey, will be available on the Warren County webpage. The comment period will remain open through January 25, 2023.
ourquadcities.com
Muscatine projects will affect traffic
Muscatine drivers are asked to take note of continuing projects that will affect traffic, according to news releases. Lucas Street will remain closed to through traffic from North Houser Street to Westwood through Jan. 13, weather permitting. Needham Excavating has completed installation of sewer and water connections for the Muscatine Community School District Centralized Kitchen that is currently under construction, and is now preparing the section for repaving.
'Not the contract that you want to accept' | Striking CNH workers reject 'best and final' proposal
BURLINGTON, Iowa — It's been 250 days since Case New Holland Industrial workers went on strike, demanding for an increase in wages, affordable healthcare, and more flexibility in time off. Today, CNH workers gathered to vote on a proposal that the company says its the “best and final offer.”...
ourquadcities.com
Farm show to return to QCCA Expo Center
The QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island will again host the Quad Cities Farm Show Sunday-Tuesday, Jan. 15-17, at the Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday. The show...
espnquadcities.com
GoFundMe Set Up For Davenport’s Grilled Cheese Bar After Water Main Break
The Village of East Davenport's Grilled Cheese Bar is looking for your help to come back. Last weekend, a water main burst outside of the Grilled Cheese Bar, which is on Mound Street in the Village of East Davenport. It caused severe damage to the inside of the business and forced Grilled Cheese Bar to close until further notice.
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, Iowa State Trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers.
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
KWQC
1 injured in shooting at Bettendorf apartment complex
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday night at a Bettendorf apartment complex. Around 8:06 p.m., Bettendorf police, fire and Medic EMS responded to the 3400 block of Towne Pointe Drive and found a 20-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound and started providing medical attention.
cbs2iowa.com
UPDATE: Two dead, several hurt in I-80 crash near Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — UPDATE:. Even though the crash is still under investigation, we know that several drivers lost control of their vehicles and collided into each other. 2 people lost their lives, and several others were injured. 15 vehicles were involved (9 semis and 6...
Burlington's Dankwardt Park playground is 'deteriorating.' Here's how you can help with upgrades
BURLINGTON, Iowa — The City of Burlington is more than $1.1 million short of the funds it needs to renovate Dankwardt Park, and now it's calling on the community to help pay for the much-needed upgrades. The project has been in the works for two years and was supposed...
KCJJ
University of Iowa reports hospital under construction in North Liberty will focus on orthopedics
After the State Health Facilities Council rejected University of Iowa’s Health Care’s proposal for a hospital in North Liberty because of its focus on orthopedics, they approved a second application changing the focus to complex care. Now that the project is underway, UIHC has referred to the project as an orthopedic hospital again.
ourquadcities.com
‘Have a Heart for the Homeless’ supports Christian Care
Christian Care will host its 10th “Have a Heart for the Homeless” from noon until 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Bally’s Casino, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island. Doors will open at 11:15 a.m. for raffles and a wine pull. Admission is $35 per ticket or $240 for a table of eight tickets include refreshments, lunch, and dessert.
ourquadcities.com
Foodie Friday: Thunder Bay Grille
Executive Chef Zach Bolin from Thunder Bay Grille joined Local 4 News This Morning for Foodie Friday. Bolin discussed some of their offerings as well as cooking class that will be available in January and February. Thunder Bay Grille is located on Brady Street in Davenport and their hours are...
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids nurse sentenced for stealing narcotics from three hospitals
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse who took narcotics for her own use from three hospitals and another Eastern Iowa care provider, was sentenced to five years in federal prison. 43-year-old Sarah Moses received the prison term after pleading guilty to one count of tampering with a consumer product,...
ourquadcities.com
Seniors invited to enjoy lunch & Bingo
Moline Parks & Recreation offers a new program for adults ages 55 and up who are invited to the Moline Garden Center, 3450 5th Ave., for an afternoon of bingo and lunch. Game winners will receive prizes of household necessity items such as tissues, paper towels, soap, and more. You can sign up for one program or all three. Registration is required. Programs will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Cost is $7 per person per program.
