East Lansing, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan State fans attempt to troll Michigan with TCU t-shirts [Photo]

On Saturday afternoon, the Michigan Wolverines traveled to the Breslin Center in East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans in an important Big Ten matchup. Earlier in the week, MSU head coach Tom Izzo asked for Spartan fans to make the Breslin Center the craziest it has ever been. Well, a couple of MSU fans decided to attempt to troll Michigan with some interesting t-shirts.
Michigan CB DJ Turner makes NFL decision

The Michigan football season came to an abrupt end on New Year’s Eve when they were beaten by TCU in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl. Now, the Wolverines have shifted gears toward the 2023 season, where the team is expected to look different than it currently does. Just moments ago, news broke that Wolverines CB DJ Turner has made his NFL decision.
