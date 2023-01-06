Sacramento weekend events: Things to do while Northern California rain persists

Looks like the next few days in Sacramento are going to be wet, and that includes the weekend too.

If you’re not going planning on spending the weekend indoors there are some fun events happening over the weekend like: The Alexander McQueen exhibit at the Crocker Museum or a paint night at Orchard Thai.

If the rain doesn’t bother you, check out the first Farmers Market of the year in midtown. They haven’t announced cancellations, yet. You’ll want to keep an eye on it.

For what it’s worth, the Antique Faire has postponed its event at Sleep Train Arena. The Certified Farmers Market says check later for updates and during last week’s storm, midtown’s market shut down.

Weather permitting, here are some events in Sacramento from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8:

Crocker Art Museum

When: Through April 2

Where: 216 O St., Sacramento

If you’re an Alexander McQueen fan, then you’ll be excited to hear that the Crocker Art Museum is hosting an exhibit filled with photography encapsulating the designer’s work. Tickets range from $10 to $15.

Midtown Farmers Market

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; every Saturday

Where: 1050 20th St., Sacramento

Kick off the first Saturday of the year at Midtown’s weekly farmers market. It may be a wet one so bring umbrellas to shop comfortably. The event is free and open to everyone.

Delta Dragonflies Paint Party

When: Noon to 2 p.m.; Jan. 7

Where: 1609 16th St., Sacramento

Orchard Thai is hosting a paint party. Tickets for the event are $30 . Food and drinks will also be available, but need to be purchased separately.

Blues Jam

When: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Jan. 8

Where: 904 15th St., Sacramento

Always dreamed of being in a band.? Well here’s you’r lucky chance. Grab your guitar and head to the Torch Club this Sunday. Every week a group gets together and jams out.

Downtown Ice Skating

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; through Jan. 14

Where: 7th & K St,. Sacramento

If you didn’t get a chance to go ice skating over the holiday you still have a chance. Downtown’s ice skating ring is open for two more weekends. With the chance of rainy weather, go prepared with an umbrella. Tickets range from $8 to $15. Call ahead in case it closes due to weather.

