Mount Pleasant, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Sunday afternoon house fire in Mount Pleasant. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department were dispatched to a home off Mack Road, which is located off Rifle Range Road, around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters reported what they called “heavy fire” coming from a window when they […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
live5news.com

6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in SC?

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl Scout cookie season begins in Charleston January 14, 2023. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches participants five life skills:. Goal setting. Decision making. Money management. People...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
CHARLESTON, SC
iheart.com

Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child

(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
CHARLESTON, SC

