Thomasina Stokes Marshall, former Mount Pleasant councilwoman passes
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomasina Stokes Marshall, known for her role on the Mount Pleasant town council and co-founder of the African American Settlement Commission, has died. The African American Historic Settlement Commission broke the news of her passing Saturday. Marshall had an expansive role on the Mount Pleasant town council. She was the first […]
Controlled burn at Murrells Inlet state park to temporarily close biking, walking path
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – A controlled burn at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells Inlet will force crews to close parts of a popular bike and walking path. The Waccamaw Neck bikeway, which runs through Pawleys island to the Horry County line, will close intermittently starting this week until the controlled burn at the park is complete.
Crews respond to Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to a Sunday afternoon house fire in Mount Pleasant. Officials with the Mount Pleasant Fire Department were dispatched to a home off Mack Road, which is located off Rifle Range Road, around 1:40 p.m. Firefighters reported what they called “heavy fire” coming from a window when they […]
6 displaced by Mount Pleasant house fire
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Red Cross has been called in to assist after a Sunday afternoon fire displaced six Mount Pleasant residents. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department was called out to the 1200 block of Mack Rd. just before 1:30 p.m. Arriving firefighters found a one-story house showing...
Restaurant Week coming to Charleston this Thursday | LIST
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Get ready! Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 40 eateries are on this edition's list. That's more than 40 different restaurants to enjoy over an 11-day period at a discounted price!. Steak, seafood, or classic southern – there's something for everyone to enjoy...
After more than 2 years, dog lost in SC to be reunited with W. Virginia owner
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE/CNN) - The owner of dog lost three years ago in the Myrtle Beach area will finally be reunited with his pet thanks to a Pawleys Island rescue group and social media. Roscoe was brought in to the All4Paws Animal Rescue on Pawley’s Island after someone found...
Goose Creek sergeant says community appreciation goes a long way
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday marked National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and while law enforcement in Goose Creek said they receive gratitude from the public throughout the year, a day like this makes their jobs a little easier. Sgt. Thomas Durham, who is entering his 16th year in law enforcement, is assigned to the […]
Downed power-lines closed portion of Folly Road Blvd Saturday morning
UPDATE 1:58 p.m.: All lanes are open to traffic. — UPDATE 12:30 p.m.: CPD reported the reopening of one lane on Folly Road Blvd.. — CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning. According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash […]
Woman arrested after 'suspicious' house fire Sunday in Mt. Pleasant
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant fire investigators are looking into a suspicious fire on Mack Road Sunday afternoon. Battalion Chief Ronnie Dubose said six adults were displaced and no injuries were reported. One person was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct related to the incident. Crews were...
When do Girl Scout cookies go on sale in SC?
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Girl Scout cookie season begins in Charleston January 14, 2023. In addition to bringing a favorite sweet treat to community members, Girl Scouts of Eastern South Carolina said that the cookie sales program teaches participants five life skills:. Goal setting. Decision making. Money management. People...
Friends and family mourn passing of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The glue that holds everything together, that is how family describes prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Hundreds of his friends and family gathered at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant to share memories, worship and pray over his life. David Aylor, 41, died Monday at his...
Charleston trampoline park penalized for allowing teen employees to work outside federally allowed hours
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A Charleston trampoline park has been penalized after the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) discovered it allowed minor-aged employees to work outside of federally permitted hours. Summit Adventure Park Charleston, located on Ashley River Road, allowed 30 teenagers to work more than is allowed during the school week, according to the DOL’s […]
DHEC: COVID-19 transmission high in 4 South Carolina counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s lead health agency is once again urging residents to monitor COVID-19 levels in their community amid a recent surge in cases that comes just weeks after the holidays. State health officials said cases have been on the rise over the past several weeks. For the week ending on Oct. […]
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for 15-year-old teen who disappeared
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in South Carolina are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy. Matthew Henry, of Pawleys Island, was last seen at his home on Old Cedar Loop Saturday around 11:30 p.m. He was noticed missing at 5...
Berkeley County School District looking to hire new teachers for 2023-24 school year
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County School District is hosting a teacher recruitment fair as it plans for the 2023-24 school year. The recruitment fair to is hire teachers who can start work this coming August. BCSD will host the event on March 11 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Cane Bay […]
David Aylor funeral scheduled for Sunday afternoon
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A funeral for prominent Charleston attorney David Aylor is scheduled to take place on Sunday, according to a fellow attorney and friend. Aylor, 41, was found dead at his downtown Charleston home on Monday. The 3:00 p.m. funeral is scheduled to take place at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant. Interment […]
Priest Who Served In South Carolina Accused Of Abusing Child
(Charleston, SC)-- A Catholic priest who used to serve in the Charleston Diocese is facing federal charges. Sixty-eight-year-old Jaime Adolfo Gonzalez-Farias is accused of abusing an 11-year-old child. Prosecutors say Gonzalez-Farias traveled with the child from South Carolina to another state when the crime allegedly happened in 2020. Gonzalez-Farias worked...
Missing Williamsburg County child located
LANE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office says a missing 12-year-old girl has been located. The sheriff’s office says she was found safe.
