Another winter storm is predicted for our area today (Monday) and Tuesday. Currently, Lake County and surrounding counties are in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 a.m. Monday until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. More information from the National Weather Service can be found below or on its website: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?x=185&y=76&site=fsd&zmx=&zmy=&map_x=184&map_y=75#.Y7JCA3bMK3B. URGENT...

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 8 DAYS AGO