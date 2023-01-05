Read full article on original website
Fire destroys Lake County building Saturday
Photo courtesy of Lake County Emergency Management Facebook page. A building in Lake County was destroyed by fire on Saturday afternoon. Lake County Emergency Management reported that the structure fire was reported just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. The fire was in a steel building and shop-house near 463rd Avenue and 241st Street, just a quarter mile south and west of Chester.
Crews battle fire near Chester
CHESTER, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters from multiple agencies faced cold temperatures while battling a blaze southwest of Chester over the weekend. Lake County Emergency Management says it happened just before 4:20 Saturday afternoon. All 5 Lake County Fire Departments responded, while crews from Colton and Dell Rapids were called in to help.
Missing person investigation continues in Madison, South Dakota
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Police in Madison, South Dakota, continue to investigate the disappearance of Araina Crenshaw. She was first reported missing last month on December 20th, and was last seen on the evening of November 17th, 2022. The Madison Police Department asks anyone with information to call 605-256-7531.
South Dakota sheriff’s office announces plow driver death
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office said a county highway department employee was helping a deputy clear a roadway for travel, suffered a medical emergency and later died.
Stranded drivers, tipped over plow in Davison County
MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Davison County is dealing with between 18 to 22 inches of snow following a winter storm. Emergency Manager Jeff Bathke told KELOLAND News that Emergency Management and the Sheriff’s Department had rescued 9 stranded motorists from three vehicles as of Wednesday afternoon. “Several other...
Winter storm predicted for Monday and Tuesday
Another winter storm is predicted for our area today (Monday) and Tuesday. Currently, Lake County and surrounding counties are in a Winter Storm Warning from 6:00 a.m. Monday until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. More information from the National Weather Service can be found below or on its website: https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?x=185&y=76&site=fsd&zmx=&zmy=&map_x=184&map_y=75#.Y7JCA3bMK3B. URGENT...
