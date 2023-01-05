Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Skiing Near Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor ViolationsMadocColumbia, SC
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Related
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas
Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
hhsrampage.com
New Simpsonville Attractions to Come
A new food court as well as a mini golf area have been approved by the city of Simpsonville, calling itself “The Yard”. This will soon be found between 210 and 216 NE Main Street. Construction should be completed sometime between Summer of 2023, adding even more excitement to Main Street. Get ready to open up your appetites and your wallets for a good time only a short drive away.
19-story tower planned for downtown Greenville
A new development planned for downtown Greenville would add hundreds of residential units as part of a 19-story tower.
FOX Carolina
Community to hold prayer vigil for Greenwood man missing nearly 2 months
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County community is planning to come together this week for a prayer vigil marking nearly two months since a young man went missing. 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was last seen on Nov. 16 walking into the woods along Ridge Road in the Hodges area,...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company
United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
FOX Carolina
I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident
Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
FOX Carolina
Greenville listed in top 10 real estate markets
Why more adults age 26 to 41 are living with their parents. Is Greenville growing taller? How density will play a role in GVL 2040 plan. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News.
WYFF4.com
Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
South Carolina Man 'Broke Down In Tears' After Huge Lottery Win
An early-morning trip to the grocery store ended with the lucky man winning a massive prize.
Upstate restaurant closes doors after 15 years
A Greenville restaurant has closed its door after 15 years of serving the community.
WYFF4.com
Does thunder in winter mean snow in 7-10 days? We take a look at the weather folklore
GREENVILLE, S.C. — On Wednesday, many of us woke up toloud thunder and heavy rain. Later that morning, Chief Meteorologist Chris Justus posted this message on Facebook that had us all saying: Is this for real?. "Thunder in the winter…snow in 7 days! You know my grandparents swore by...
gsabusiness.com
Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal
a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
FOX Carolina
Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
FOX Carolina
Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident
Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
Check your tickets! Someone in NC won $1 million in Powerball drawing
One North Carolina resident is $1 million richer after matching the five white balls on Wednesday’s Powerball drawing, officials said.
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Greer
One person is dead after being hit by a train Thursday afternoon in Greer.
Woman dies in Laurens Co. crash
The Laurens County Coroner's Office has identified the passenger that died in a crash on Thursday.
Man dies in head-on crash in Anderson Co.
The Anderson County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash that happened on Saturday.
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Chili Dogs in all of South Carolina
If you're looking for a restaurant that will add a little excitement to your meal, look no further than this wacky little spot located out in the northwest corner of the state in a small town known as Salem.
Arby’s Restaurant Operator In South Carolina Fined By The Department of Labor For Child Labor Violations
Investigation reveals that the restaurant group violated the child labor hours of work in their locations at Greenville, Irmo, Columbia, Laurens, Orangeburg, Newberry, Piedmont, Seneca, and Walhalla.
Comments / 0