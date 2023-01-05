ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

groundbreakcarolinas.com

Harper General Contractors President David Wise on Building Trust in the Carolinas

Grounded in a culture of trust and community and 73 years of experience, Harper General Contractors has grown into an almost 300-employee company, with offices spread across North and South Carolina. Harper is a full-service general contracting and construction management firm with a very distinct and enduring philosophy: “Do what you say you’re going to do, the way you say you’re going to do it.”
GREENVILLE, SC
hhsrampage.com

New Simpsonville Attractions to Come

A new food court as well as a mini golf area have been approved by the city of Simpsonville, calling itself “The Yard”. This will soon be found between 210 and 216 NE Main Street. Construction should be completed sometime between Summer of 2023, adding even more excitement to Main Street. Get ready to open up your appetites and your wallets for a good time only a short drive away.
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Greenville bank completes merger with Alabama company

United Community Banks Inc. of Greenville completed its merger with Progress Financial Corp., effective Jan. 3. Progress's bank subsidiary, Progress Bank and Trust, was merged into United's bank subsidiary, United Community Bank. Progress will now operate under the United brand, according to a news release. Progress is headquartered in Huntsville,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

I-85 Road Rage Shooting Incident

Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In Greenville an elderly woman was shot and killed just moments before arriving at her birthday party.
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Greater Greenville Sanitation announces ending date for recycling collection

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greater Greenville Sanitation has announced it will end recycling collection effective March 30. Steve Cole, the executive director of the Greater Greenville Sanitation District, said the elimination of recycling collection will not affect the current millage or sanitation fees incurred by residents and businesses within the Greater Greenville Sanitation District.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
gsabusiness.com

Fast-growing Spartanburg restaurant group sets new goal

a breakfast, brunch and lunch restaurant chain based in Spartanburg, is way ahead of its 2021 goal to double what was then a 50-restaurant company. With deals underway for 60 new locations, the company has 150 Eggs Up Grills open, under development or under commitment by franchise partners, according to a news release from the company. The new goal is to exceed 200 restaurants by 2026.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies looking for info on Greenville man’s disappearance

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for information on the whereabouts of a man who was last seen Wednesday morning. 30-year-old Hykeen Rashon Jones was last seen around 4 a.m. at 555 Dallas Road leaving in a silver 2017 Jeep Cherokee....
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Elderly Woman Shot and Killed in Road Rage Incident

Greenville City Council gives final approval to controversial “Woven” project in tight vote. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. SC house speaker talks about court ruling on state's district map. Only on Fox we go one-on-one with South Carolina's new Speaker of the House. In...
GREENVILLE, SC

