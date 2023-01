South Carolina women's basketball had another slow start against Mississippi State, but a quick comeback led the Gamecocks to a 58-51 victory in Starkville on Saturday. No. 1 South Carolina (16-0, 4-0 SEC) trailed the Bulldogs (12-5, 1-3) after the first quarter but outscored them 20-7 in the second quarter to take over the lead. The Gamecocks never fell behind again, though the Bulldogs closed their lead to a single point in the third quarter.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 18 HOURS AGO