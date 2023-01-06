ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

WFMJ.com

Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle

The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

UPDATE: Former New Castle Days Inn total loss after fire rekindles

Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the first...
NEW CASTLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones

The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
US 103.1

Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon

An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
BOARDMAN, OH
WYTV.com

Program offering free devices for seniors

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
erienewsnow.com

Erie Police and Coroner on Scene of Pedestrian Hit by Train

Erie police, fire and Emergycare crews all responded to the CSX railroad tracks in west Erie after the operator of a train reported hitting a pedestrian on the tracks just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the impact happened around the Raspberry Street crossing. After the train came to a...
ERIE, PA
WFMJ.com

Gina DeGenova elected as Mahoning County Prosecutor

Interim Mahoning County Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been elected as the permanent Mahoning County Prosecutor Saturday afternoon. DeGenova won against Brad Gessner and will continue filling the shoes of former Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains who retired in November of and had previously chosen her to fill his role as interim prosecutor.
YourErie

Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening

Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
EDINBORO, PA

