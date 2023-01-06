Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Red Cross helping families after three homes burn in New Castle
The Red Cross has been contacted to help several adults and children find shelter after fire raced through three homes in New Castle. Firefighters from New Castle and surrounding fire departments were called out early Monday to battle flames at three homes. The first alarm went out at around 6...
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations.
Struthers rescue takes in over 20 guinea pigs found outside school
Outside of the I Promise School in Akron, a teacher found three totes, all containing guinea pigs inside.
Old Days Inn hotel in New Castle catches fire overnight
NEW CASTLE, Pa. — The old Days Inn in New Castle caught fire overnight. The building is located in the 300 block of E. North Street. According to officials, the building originally caught fire at around 3 a.m. Viewer video shows the flames rekindled later in the morning. The...
WFMJ.com
UPDATE: Former New Castle Days Inn total loss after fire rekindles
Flames heavily damaged a building that once housed the Days Inn on East North Street in New Castle. Firefighters called out at 3 a.m. Sunday after police found smoke pouring from the side of the building. The first firefighters on the scene reported smoke and flames coming from the first...
WFMJ.com
Police to reveal speed cam plans for Youngstown school zones
The Youngstown Police Department on Monday is expected to unveil how speed cams will play a part in its strategy for keeping students and others safe in school zones. Police Chief Carl Davis will be hosting a press conference to announce the start of. a new public safety initiative on...
Fatal accident: Car overturned in Trumbull County
The Warren Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash.
Demo begins on old company homes in Campbell
Friday, a demo crew began tearing down one row of six units.
Customer Threatens to Knock Out Ohio Dunkin’ Employee Over Bacon
An extreme threat of violence over bacon on a breakfast sandwich is currently under investigation in Boardman, Ohio. The epidemic of fast food rage continues in Ohio as a customer loses his freakin' mind over the amount of bacon on his breakfast sandwich. The employee believed the threat and called the police. She was terrified according to a police report obtained by WKBN,
Barrel33 opens in Mahoning County with future request for voters
Barrel33 has expanded into Mahoning County, and the location is now open.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter celebrates new year by reducing adoption fees to $23
VALLEY VIEW, Ohio — The Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is offering reduced adoption fees through Jan. 15 to celebrate the New Year. In honor of "2023," the shelter has partnered with DNA genetic testing company 223andMe to charge only $23 for adoptions. All adopters during this period will be entered into a raffle to win a Wisdom Panel dog DNA test for their new pup.
WYTV.com
Program offering free devices for seniors
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A new local program created to help low-income seniors call for help in emergencies could one day become a national campaign. The Senior Support Action Group is offering free Echo Dot devices to those older residents in the area who meet income requirements. Organizers say...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police and Coroner on Scene of Pedestrian Hit by Train
Erie police, fire and Emergycare crews all responded to the CSX railroad tracks in west Erie after the operator of a train reported hitting a pedestrian on the tracks just before 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Authorities say the impact happened around the Raspberry Street crossing. After the train came to a...
WFMJ.com
Gina DeGenova elected as Mahoning County Prosecutor
Interim Mahoning County Prosecutor, Gina DeGenova has been elected as the permanent Mahoning County Prosecutor Saturday afternoon. DeGenova won against Brad Gessner and will continue filling the shoes of former Mahoning County Prosecutor, Paul Gains who retired in November of and had previously chosen her to fill his role as interim prosecutor.
Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter to Offer $23andMe Adoption Promotion to Help Save Local Pets
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH — As Cuyahoga County sees an increase in unwanted dogs due to pet-owner neglect, abandonment, and abuse; the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter is seeking loving homes for these pets.
WFMJ.com
Sources: Valley in-home healthcare business closes, leaving clients, employees scrambling
A longtime Valley business that provided health care and assistance for patients in their home has closed, according to multiple sources. mvi HomeCare of Youngstown and Salem closure caught employees and the patients - who received treatment from the senior home care business - scrambling without advance notice of the disruption of services.
Body found in Edinboro Lake Saturday evening
Authorities are investigating after finding the body of a women in Edinboro Lake. According to Erie County Coroner Lyle Cook, the body of a white woman, in her 40’s was found dead in the water around 3 pm Saturday Jan. 7. She had no identification, so authorities are still trying to find out who she […]
Rising costs not stopping ‘big day’ wedding plans for many
It's that time of year again: some lucky couples found themselves walking into 2023 engaged.
Will La Niña help keep Northeast Ohio comfy this winter?: Around The Town
BEREA, Ohio -- January. The start of a new year. This has sparked some speculation on my part as to the possible variations in the winter weather ahead. Will we, in Northeast Ohio, be warmer, colder or somewhere in between?. December 2022 started out warmer than one might expect. Temperatures...
