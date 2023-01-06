Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Mirror
California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment Finds it Will Cost $303 Billion to End Homelessness in the State
112,527 affordable apartments needed, reports finds. The California Homeless Housing Needs Assessment has found that it would cost the state of California an average of $8.1 billion a year each year for 12 years to put an end to homelessness at the current level of need. This is a calculation made without factoring in any assistance from the federal government. The estimate is 2.7% of the current state budget or an additional $6.9 billion after the already budgeted $1.2 billion out of the current California budget of $303 billion.
Keeping it Real: Do We Have the Courage to Demand Local Officials “Stop the Stops”?
On January 3, California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory (Board) released its 2023 Annual Report (Report), the sixth since the Board was formed in 2016. Most readers will not be surprised to learn that overall, not much has changed for the better according to data presented in the report. In other words, the report highlights the same disparate trends in all aspects of law enforcement stops. This includes everything from the reason given for stopping a driver to actions taken during a stop to results of a stop.
Lost Sleep and Jangled Nerves: The Rising Onslaught of Noise Harms Mind and Body
SACRAMENTO — Mike Thomson’s friends refuse to stay over at his house anymore. Thomson lives about 50 yards from a busy freeway that bisects California’s capital city, one that has been increasingly used as a speedway for high-speed races, diesel-spewing big rigs, revving motorcycles — and cars that have been illegally modified to make even more noise.
Huge increase in pot stores is likely coming to Calif.’s third-biggest city
California has far fewer pot stores than other states with legal weed. This city is trying to change that.
goldrushcam.com
California Attorney General Bonta Warns Against Illegal Price Gouging Amidst Winter Storms
January 8, 2023 - OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta has issued a consumer alert following the Governor’s declaration of a state of emergency amidst the ongoing winter storms set to continue this week. The heaviest precipitation is expected Thursday morning in Northern California, extending into Thursday night in Southern California. Residual flooding impacts could extend into the weekend along with additional storms lingering into next week. In today’s alert, Attorney General Bonta urges Californians to take precautions to stay safe during the coming storm and reminds them that price gouging during a state of emergency is illegal under Penal Code Section 396.
californiaglobe.com
New CA Law Decriminalizing Jaywalking Because of ‘Racism’ is Cover for Real Motive
Yet another new law to turn all of California into San Francisco was passed by the California Legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom last fall. This one legalizes jaywalking, effective January 1, 2023. While this might not sound earth shattering, proponents of AB 2147 claim this change is necessary...
citypridemagazine.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice McKenzie Jackson| California Black Media. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State. In Stop the Hate, a 2021 report focused on hate crimes in Los Angeles County researchers reached several revealing conclusions that line up with trends reported across the state.
southarkansassun.com
Up To $1,050 Relief Payments To Arrive In California On January 14
Up to $1,050 in relief payments will arrive in California on January 14, 2023. These payments are on account of the state’s Middle Class Tax Refund program. The California Franchise Tax Board announced that the residents of California can expect to be given relief payments worth $200 to $1,050 on or before January 14, 2023. The amount of relief payments to be distributed will base on the income that was filed by the taxpayer. To date, California has distributed more than 7 million direct deposits and more than 8.3 million debit cards. This amounts to a total of more than $8.3 billion which helped more than 29 million California residents and their dependents. This program is called the Middle Class Tax Refund and was approved by California’s legislators with a budget of $9.5 billion.
California's Newsom blames climate change, to seek federal assistance as more storms line up to batter state
California Gov. Gavin Newsom held a press conference on Sunday, where he said he was requesting federal assistance through an emergency declaration.
A look at the largest Mega Millions jackpots in California history
More Mega Millions jackpots have been recorded in California than nearly any other state.
Santa Monica Daily Press
No more excuses. California must prioritize children in foster care
After years of stalled progress on improving support for children and youth in foster care, compounded by the harm young people experienced during the pandemic, California simply can’t wait any longer to make foster youth a priority. Roughly 60,000 youth are the legal responsibility of the state of California,...
Eligible California Families Can Receive $400 Monthly Payments - Do You Qualify?
The Coachella Immigrant Families Recovery Program in California is providing monthly $400 payments to low-income immigrant families in the city of Coachella. The program is a partnership between the city and the non-profit Mission Asset Fund, and is designed to provide aid for up to two years for families who are not eligible for federal assistance related to Covid-19, such as the expanded child tax credit.
Inhabitat.com
New law bans 200,000 high emission vehicles in California
Estimated 200,000 vehicles including 70,000 big rigs have been banned from California roads starting this week. This follows the final adoption of 2010 a rule banning vehicles that do not comply with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) regulations. CARB implemented a set of clean air regulations in 2008, which...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Overtime law was supposed to help these California workers. Many make less money now
As a 2016 California law requiring agricultural employers to pay overtime continues to roll out in 2023, farmworkers and employers alike say the policy is costing them money. “Last year was one of the worst years that we ever had financially,” said Marco Mendoza, a farmworker based in the Fresno County city of Kerman in an interview with The Bee/Fresnoland on Tuesday.
sfstandard.com
Thousands Moved Out of San Francisco Last Year. Here’s Where They Went
As California’s population shrank for a second year in a row, a steady stream of San Franciscans left the city last year, according to a new analysis by The Standard. But many of those erstwhile San Franciscans remained in the state: Los Angeles, San Diego and Sacramento were the top destinations for people who booked one-way U-Hauls out of town.
philadelphiaobserver.com
Cops search teens perceived as Black 6x more often than teens thought to be white, report finds
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California law enforcement searched teenagers whom officers perceived to be Black at nearly six times the rate of teens believed to be white during vehicle and pedestrian stops in 2021, according to a state report released Tuesday. The annual report by California’s Racial and Identity...
New California law makes it illegal to fish for Great White Sharks
SAN DIEGO — A new law is in effect in California after an 8-foot-long Great White shark washed ashore at Torrey Pines beach in November last year. "When there are things we do as a society that harms those sharks, it's good to see people say, 'this isn’t acceptable, and we got to do something different,'" said Dr. Chris Lowe, Director of the Shark Lab at Cal-State Long Beach.
Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents
Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.
Bakersfield Californian
DAN WALTERS: California’s Proposition 13 still sparking clashes
California’s famous — or infamous — Proposition 13, passed by voters 44 years ago, sought to impose limits on state and local taxes. The initiative, and several followup measures, imposed a direct cap on property taxes, created voting thresholds that made it more difficult to enact other taxes, and curbed the use of tax-like fees.
goldrushcam.com
U.S. Forest Service is Hiring 400 Wildland Firefighters - Our Goal is to Match Local Candidates with Local Positions in California
January 7, 2023 - The Forest Service is hosting an in-person event to hire 400 wildland firefighters in California. Come meet regional fire and human resources staff, ask questions, learn about the fire crews and their duties, and tentative job offers may be extended to qualifying candidates. Our goal is to match local candidates with local positions in California. Wildland firefighter positions will be posted on USAJOBS.gov using direct-hire authority.
