Bernalillo County, NM

KRQE News 13

Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title

Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Mild and quiet evening ahead

Another great day for New Mexico! Highs temps were above average with 50s central, 60s south and east, and 40s north under mostly sunny skies and relatively lighter winds. The eastern plains saw some downsloping winds which helped warm their temps compared to Saturday. The Four Corners had some clouds...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say

See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing

Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide

Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe

The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Philosophy Blogger

Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators

Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces

ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
newsnationnow.com

‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats

(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event

[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

