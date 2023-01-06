Read full article on original website
Albuquerque students win model airplane world champion title
Local students are soaring to greatness after their hard work paid off on the world stage. From Albuquerque all the way to Romania, students put their skills to the test. Three local teens competed this past week in the World Championships for Indoor Duration Model Aircraft. Albuquerque students win model...
Santa Fe film office offering free training opportunity
Applicants must be 18 or older and live in the county.
Albuquerque police called to possible shooting
More information will be added to this article as it is released.
Mild and quiet evening ahead
Another great day for New Mexico! Highs temps were above average with 50s central, 60s south and east, and 40s north under mostly sunny skies and relatively lighter winds. The eastern plains saw some downsloping winds which helped warm their temps compared to Saturday. The Four Corners had some clouds...
Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police say
See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. Downtown stabbing kills 1 in Albuquerque, police …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/downtown-stabbing-kills-1-in-albuquerque-police-say/. State representative proposes bill for better treatment …. A state representative wants to ensure background artists working on New Mexico movie sets are treated better, especially when it comes to getting paid.
‘Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo’ to film in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday that the independent feature, “Buffalo Buffalo Turquoise Buffalo” has started principal photography in Santa Fe and Albuquerque. According to a news release, the film tells the story of two strangers who find themselves searching for meaning when their roommate disappears.
Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. Regulators focus on future of New Mexico horse racing. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/regulators-focus-on-future-of-new-mexico-horse-racing/. Native graphic designer and business owner hopes …. Native graphic designer and business owner hopes to inspire younger students. Family lawyer of teen killed in SWAT standoff says …. Family lawyer of teen killed in...
Suspect charged in Nob Hill homicide
Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Full Story: https://www.krqe.com/news/albuquerque-metro/suspect-charged-in-nob-hill-homicide/. Alamogordo Police Department launches new unit. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/alamogordo-police-department-launches-new-unit/. Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire Assistance Act …. See the story here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/hermits-peak-and-calf-canyon-fire-assistance-act-seeking-final-public-comment/. Santa Fe center hands out food, household items for …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/santa-fe-center-hands-out-food-household-items-for-first-2023-distribution-event/. Bureau of Land Management seeks public...
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Paintings Stolen En Route to Santa Fe
The Boulder, Colorado police department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down the culprits who stole paintings worth more than $400,000 off an art moving truck last month. Three of them were painted by members of the Taos Society of Artists and sold recently during the Bonhams auction of the collection of G. Andrew Bjurman, a collector of Southwestern art. Those paintings were: “View of the Taos Pueblo” by Joseph Henry Sharp (1859-1953), which sold for approximately $38,000; “Taos Pueblo at Night” by Eanger Irving Couse (1866-1936), which sold for nearly $71,000 (and was owned by Gerald Peters Gallery in Santa Fe at one point in its history); and “Laguna Pueblo” by Ernest Martin Hennings (1886-1956), which sold for about $20,000. The other stolen paintings were Elaine de Kooning’s “Untitled (Madrid Series #3)” and Jane Freilicher’s “Burnett’s Barn.” According to Channel 9 news in Colorado, employees of the company transporting the art, who had come from Los Angeles, found the five paintings stolen after they spent the night in a hotel in Boulder and someone cut the padlock on their truck. Boulder Police Public Information Officer Dionne Waugh tells SFR the three Taos Society of Artists paintings were headed to new owners in Santa Fe—private owners and a gallery—none of whom wish to be identified. The other two were headed to Colorado owners. “We do know the people who bought them would really like to have their art,” Waugh said. “That’s what most important to them.” The FBI is assisting in the investigation. Anyone with any information about the crime is asked to call Detective R. Montano-Banda at (303) 441-1906 and reference case 22-12364.
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 6 – Jan. 12
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 6 – 12. Albuquerque Jan. 6 – ABQ Artwalk – The Albuquerque Art walk brings together various local artists, businesses and more. The event is free to attend and runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Jan. 6 – Dinner & a movie @ Pac Rim Cafe […]
Cars and Coffee event makes return after temporary shutdown in 2022
The event is back after shutting down temporarily early last year.
406mtsports.com
'Living in fear' finally pushed Billings' Brooke Berry to leave New Mexico for Montana State
BILLINGS — The first gunshots Brooke Berry says she ever heard in her life sent her and her roommates scurrying back to their apartment, where they fell to the floor hoping to get out of harm’s way. Berry’s life was disrupted — changed, even, she says — just...
ABQ tree recycling event comes to a close for ’22-’23 holiday season
Sunday was the last day to get your Christmas tree recycled for free in Albuquerque.
Democratic officials in New Mexico saw their residences and workspaces targeted by perpetrators
Recent shootings across Albuquerque have sent a wave of shock and fear throughout New Mexico communities, as bullets pierced the homes or offices of Democratic officials. Fortunately, no one person got injured in these frightening incidents which began at the start of December - sparking an investigation by local and federal authorities to discover if there are links between them all. Chief Harold Medina is determined to get answers for those affected - demonstrating how critically important it is that everyone feels safe within their own home environment no matter their political identity.
rrobserver.com
Advanced Air set to offer flights between ABQ, Las Cruces
ALBUQUERQUE – After nearly two decades without commercial flights between Albuquerque and Las Cruces, Southern California-based Advanced Air has been selected to provide the service again. Under the two-year contract beginning Jan. 16, the regional airline will provide seven flights per week between Las Cruces International Airport and the...
newsnationnow.com
‘Very disturbing’: Official on shootings targeting NM Democrats
(NewsNation) — The FBI is investigating a string of shootings targeting the homes and offices of Democratic officials in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The first of five attacks date back to December including on Dec. 11 when more than 12 shots were fired into former Bernalillo County Commissioner Debbie O’Malley’s home.
Native graphic designer and business owner aims to inspire young students
I pray that I can give each child a tool kit depending on their skill sets. They want to be a graphic designer? We get them an up-to-date computer where they can do graphic design web development all the cool stuff," said Tsosie.
2 ABQ BioPark seals taken to zoo on other end of the country
The local zoo sent some animals to a new home.
Indian Pueblo Cultural Center shows Native children’s aspirations, heroes through art
The event got its start in 1979.
KRQE Newsfeed: String of shootings, Traffic laws, Breezy, Santa Fe restaurant reopened, Santa Fe adoption event
[1] Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating at least four recent shootings at the homes and an office of two Bernalillo County commissioners and two state senators. APD says the shootings occurred on four separate days over the past month, with the latest happening on Thursday morning. During a news conference about the case Thursday, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller revealed that the fourth shooting happened at the office of newly appointed state Senator Moe Maestas. Thursday night, officials released additional information related to a possible, fifth shooting.
