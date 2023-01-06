FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KAKE) - A woman from Fort Scott has been sentenced to prison and ordered to pay more than $500,000 in restitution for the mistreatment of an elder person. 65-year-old Kenna G. Smith was sentenced on one count of mistreatment of an elder person and ordered to serve 32 months in prison and to pay $510,492.86 in restitution. Smith pleaded no contest to the charge in April 2022.

FORT SCOTT, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO