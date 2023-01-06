A military recruitment office has gone up in flames in Russia as fears grow that President Vladimir Putin is set to order another round of military mobilization, according to reports. The blaze allegedly broke out at an enlistment office in Bratsk in southeastern Siberia at around 2 a.m. on Monday. Images purporting to show the incident being shared on social media show emergency service vehicles at the scene along with a photo apparently showing damage to the building. Recruitment offices were attacked across Russia last September when Putin first ordered a mobilization of around 300,000 men to bolster his invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state media that reports of a new wave of mobilization were untrue.#Russia on 🔥: Military conscription station was set on fire from inside in #Bratsk. pic.twitter.com/mSDJiKawAG— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 9, 2023 Read it at Express

25 MINUTES AGO