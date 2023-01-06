Read full article on original website
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Russian Enlistment Office Set on Fire Amid Mobilization Fears: Reports
A military recruitment office has gone up in flames in Russia as fears grow that President Vladimir Putin is set to order another round of military mobilization, according to reports. The blaze allegedly broke out at an enlistment office in Bratsk in southeastern Siberia at around 2 a.m. on Monday. Images purporting to show the incident being shared on social media show emergency service vehicles at the scene along with a photo apparently showing damage to the building. Recruitment offices were attacked across Russia last September when Putin first ordered a mobilization of around 300,000 men to bolster his invasion of Ukraine. On Monday, presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told state media that reports of a new wave of mobilization were untrue.#Russia on 🔥: Military conscription station was set on fire from inside in #Bratsk. pic.twitter.com/mSDJiKawAG— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) January 9, 2023 Read it at Express
Don't pile into US stocks just yet – it'll take more than slowing wage growth to trigger a Fed change of heart on interest rates, UBS says
US stocks rallied after Friday's jobs report, but investors shouldn't count on the Federal Reserve backing away from tightening just yet, the bank said.
Virgin Orbit will help launch Britain's first orbital space mission
Britain will hold its first-ever orbital space launch on its own soil Monday evening when a private-public joint collaboration led by Virgin Orbit will deliver satellites into space.
