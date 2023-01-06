2 former Bengals among 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson and Ken Riley, have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Anderson has been named a finalist for the second straight year. He played from 1996-2007 for the Bengals as an offensive tackle and was a member of the All-Rooke Team in 1996.

Anderson started in 184 of his 195 career games and blocked for nine 1,000 yard rushers, including Corey Dillon’s two recording breakings: 246 yards rushing in 1997 and 278 yards in 2000.

He was a first round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

Riley was selected as finalist by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee along with Joe Klecko and Chuck Howley.

He played his entire career for the Bengals (1969-1983) and finished with 65 interceptions, recording at least one interception each season, including four his rookie year.

Riley passed away in 2020 at the age of 72.

His son responded with great job to the news.

“Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome,” he told the Hall of Fame Committee. “I told (my father), ‘One day, you’re going to do it.’”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 will be enshrined in Canton in August.

