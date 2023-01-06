ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

2 former Bengals among 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d2Vr5_0k58je4700

CINCINNATI — Two former Cincinnati Bengals, Willie Anderson and Ken Riley, have been named finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023, the Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

>>Pro Football Hall of Fame announces finalists for 2023 class

Anderson has been named a finalist for the second straight year. He played from 1996-2007 for the Bengals as an offensive tackle and was a member of the All-Rooke Team in 1996.

Anderson started in 184 of his 195 career games and blocked for nine 1,000 yard rushers, including Corey Dillon’s two recording breakings: 246 yards rushing in 1997 and 278 yards in 2000.

He was a first round pick in the 1996 NFL Draft out of Auburn.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Former Bengals great Ken Riley named finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2023 class

Riley was selected as finalist by the Hall of Fame’s Seniors Committee along with Joe Klecko and Chuck Howley.

He played his entire career for the Bengals (1969-1983) and finished with 65 interceptions, recording at least one interception each season, including four his rookie year.

Riley passed away in 2020 at the age of 72.

His son responded with great job to the news.

“Oh, wow! Really? That is awesome,” he told the Hall of Fame Committee. “I told (my father), ‘One day, you’re going to do it.’”

The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023 will be enshrined in Canton in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y6AMg_0k58je4700

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Zac Taylor slams the NFL’s playoff changes

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Team owners on Friday approved a plan for AFC playoff seeding and game locations put forward Thursday night by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. The Bengals organization is justifiably unhappy about it. The plan, per Goodell, ostensibly “addresses the most significant potential equitable issues” and “minimize[s] competitive inequities”...
CINCINNATI, OH
WAFB

Burrow, Chase, Bengals host Ravens on WAFB

CINCINNATI (WAFB) - Former LSU players Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, along with the rest of the Cincinnati Bengals, return to action following the cardiac arrest and collapse of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The Bengals (11-4) will host the Baltimore Ravens (10-6) on Sunday, Jan. 8, at noon...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

41 photos that show Cincinnati’s response to Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - There’s been little time to reflect on the last five days. Many of us haven’t had the inclination or, frankly, the emotional bandwidth. But as the week draws to a close, it’s worth recognizing a truth that still may not be fully acknowledged. Cincinnati—the city and its people—endured something historic. And as with most historic things, it was also extremely difficult.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bills' Hamlin selling shirts to benefit first responders

CINCINNATI — (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is selling shirts to benefit first responders and the University of Cincinnati Medical Center amid his recovery from cardiac arrest. "We all won," Hamlin tweeted Sunday after the Bills beat the New England Patriots 35-23. "I want to give...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Hamlin in their hearts, the NFL pays tribute to No. 3

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Damar Hamlin's old high school teammate clutched the ball he had just intercepted, jogged to the 30-yard line, gingerly placed the pigskin at the top of the red-outlined "3," raised his hands over his head and formed them in the shape of a heart.
WHIO Dayton

Browns done with Jadeveon Clowney after critical comments

BEREA, Ohio — (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney's last move with the Cleveland Browns happened off the field — a public bashing born of frustration and disappointment. The team countered accordingly. Clowney was sent home from practice on Friday, one day after he harshly criticized the organization and...
CLEVELAND, OH
WHIO Dayton

Bills win for Hamlin and eliminate Patriots from playoffs

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — The echoes of "Let's Go Buffalo!" pregame chants were still reverberating through an emotionally charged Bills stadium celebrating injured safety Damar Hamlin, when another roar suddenly erupted as Nyheim Hines returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown. Some three hours...
BUFFALO, NY
WHIO Dayton

NFL draft order is set: Bears will pick No. 1 while Seahawks, Lions come up big

With the conclusion of the NFL's regular season, the first 18 picks of the 2023 draft are set. The Chicago Bears are the big winners (losers?) in the race to the bottom thanks to a wild come-from-behind victory by the Houston Texans on Sunday that included a successful fourth-and-20 Hail Mary and a 2-point conversion in the final minute against the Indianapolis Colts.
CHICAGO, IL
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
150K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy