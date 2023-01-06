Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest showers Friday & very wet weather ahead
Keep your umbrella handy, and use today to prepare for even bigger impacts on the way to northern California. We'll have modest scattered showers Friday and then a series of winter storms will hammer northern California with rain and snow through your extended forecast. Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest showers Friday...
actionnewsnow.com
Large wave slams into a California home causing 'extensive damage'
CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, California (KSBW) -- A large window completely destroyed, a patio wiped out, a home off Yankee Point Drive was left with ‘extensive damages’ Thursday. With waves reaching up to 50 feet from the Carmel Highlands to Pebble Beach, Monterey County officials say they are keeping a close eye on the swells. A home in the Carmel Highlands was slammed by a 50-foot wave according to CAL Fire, KSBW was able to get an exclusive inside look at the damages.
actionnewsnow.com
California's Newsom draws "battle lines" with GOP in speech
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom may be fresh off a campaign victory, but on Friday he talked like a politician ready for a fight as he held up his state as a beacon of freedom amid what he called a “rising tide of oppression" in Republican-led states.
Comments / 0