247Sports

Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment

One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
NASHVILLE, TN
247Sports

Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment

One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
DALLAS, TX
247Sports

Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU

LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl

Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles

Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville

The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Grove, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan

With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination

Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal

After initially announcing he would come back to Arizona, linebacker Jerry Roberts has announced that he will play his seventh year of football elsewhere. Roberts has another year of eligibility because he received a medical redshirt, regular redshirt, and an extra year due to Covid. Two years ago, Roberts broke...
TEMPE, AZ
247Sports

247Sports

