Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
Tex-Cajun in Austin: A Guide to Spicy, Seafood-Based DishesCorrie WritingAustin, TX
Craft Beer in Austin: A Guide to the Best Breweries and TaproomsCorrie WritingPhoenix, AZ
Texas man goes viral for getting a P Terry's logo tattoo on his armAsh JurbergAustin, TX
SXSW Festival Without a BadgeRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Related
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle says forgotten Vols player could be a ‘big time playmaker’
The Tennessee Vols are losing two extremely talented wide receivers from their 11-2 2022 squad. Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman, the Vols’ most recent wide receivers to total over 1,000 receiving yards in a season, are both heading to the NFL. But despite losing those two elite players, Tennessee...
Transferring Tennessee RB swaps Pac-12 rivals with new commitment
One of Tennessee’s outgoing transfers has switched his commitment from one Pac-12 program to its fierce rival. Running back Justin Williams-Thomas, who announced a commitment to Stanford in late December after going into the NCAA transfer portal following his freshman season with the Vols, announced via social media on Sunday he had committed to California. The former four-star prospect was announced by the Cardinal after his initial commitment, but instead appears headed to the Bay-area traditional rival Golden Bears, who went 4-8 this season under former Tennessee defensive coordinator Justin Wilcox.
New Colorado quarterback target Danny O'Neil shines at All-American Combine
Quarterback Danny O'Neil received a scholarship offer from Colorado this past Wednesday, and two days later, he was one of the top performers at the All-American Bowl National Combine in San Antonio. He was named first-team all-offense at the event by 247Sports. "The Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 talent, as expected,...
Outgoing Tennessee O-lineman announces transfer commitment
One of the Tennessee players who entered the NCAA transfer portal this week quickly has found the program where he will continue his career, and it features some familiar faces. Offensive lineman RJ Perry, who went into the portal on Wednesday, announced his transfer commitment to South Florida on Saturday during his visit to Tampa. USF hired Tennessee offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Alex Golesh as its new head coach in December, and the new offensive line coach for the Bulls is Tyler Hudanick, a graduate assistant with the Vols the past two seasons.
CU adds commitment from former Florida offensive lineman Yousef Mugharbil
Shortly after arriving in Boulder on an official visit this weekend, former Florida Gator and former blue-chip recruit Yousef Mugharbil decided he has found his new home. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman announced his commitment to the Buffaloes on social media Saturday evening. A Composite four-star prospect ranked No. 282...
Look: Jerry Jones' Reaction To Cowboys Loss Is Going Viral
Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Washington Commanders in blowout fashion on Sunday afternoon. Dallas' game against Washington ended up being meaningless, as Philadelphia beat New York, but it's a bad way to head into the postseason. Jones admitted his...
Report: Louisville WR Dee Wiggins Enters Transfer Portal
The wide receiver saw action in just three games this past season after suffering a season-ending injury.
247Sports
OT transfer Gunner Britton: 'It’s everything I’ve dreamed of having since I was a little kid'
Former Western Kentucky offensive tackle Gunner Britton had visited Mississippi State and he had other visits lined up before the transfer window closed, but once he got to Auburn that was all he needed to see. Britton announced his commitment to Auburn on Thursday night as he wrapped up his...
Darnell Washington injury update: Georgia football star gives latest on status for CFP title vs TCU
LOS ANGELES -- Georgia tight end Darnell Washington injured his ankle during the CFP semifinal win over Ohio State and has been considered questionable for Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship against TCU. Washington went down in the first half and did not return, leaving Georgia without one of its top pass-catchers after intermission. On Saturday's media day session, Washington updated his status for the game.
Top247 ATH Jelani McDonald commits to Texas at All-American Bowl
Waco (Texas) Connally Top247 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his commitment to Texas during Saturday’s broadcast of the All-American Bowl. He also strongly considered Oklahoma State and Baylor. Tabbed by the Top247 as the country’s No. 5 athlete and No. 97 prospect overall, the 6-foot-2, 197-pound McDonald adds to a...
Team Scoop - Latest on Wells and Rattler
I have continued to check the status of South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler and wide receiver Antwane Wells, both of which are deciding whether to return to Columbia.
Jennie Baranczyk, Aubrey Joens, Madi Williams preview another Top 20 matchup against Iowa State
NORMAN, Okla. — The 17th-ranked Sooners have another ranked matchup at home on tap this weekend, as they welcome in the 11th-ranked Iowa State Cyclones. The two are set for a 2 p.m. CT Sunday tip off inside Lloyd Noble Center. For guard Aubrey Joens, it's the first chance...
Transfer destinations for former Florida State Seminoles
Florida State has had 12 players enter the NCAA Transfer Portal since the beginning of December and multiple members of that departing group have landed at their future destinations. Today, we'll take a look at which programs those former Seminoles have landed at. Here's the full breakdown:. LB/Edge Amari Gainer.
Four-star transfer WR reveals decision date during Tennessee visit
Before wrapping up his official visit to Tennessee this weekend, Dont'e Thornton revealed Saturday night that he soon will be announcing his transfer destination. The Oregon wide receiver posted on his Twitter account that he will be making his college decision on Monday coming off back-to-back visits this week. The...
Miami transfer Gilbert Frierson has committed to Louisville
The University of Louisville football staff has struck yet again in the transfer portal. And it's another four-star prospect on the defensive side of the ball. Former Miami safety/linebacker Gilbert Frierson made a visit to Louisville on Friday and then announced his commitment to the Cardinals on social media. A native of Coconut Grove, Fla., Frierson played in 48 games during his career at Miami and made 15 starts for the Hurricanes.
Everything Tom Izzo said after Michigan State beat Michigan
With several Michigan State basketball alumni on hand at Breslin Center, the current Spartans paid tribute to past generations by grinding out a low-scoring, defense-focused win over rival Michigan on Saturday. Neither team shot above 38% from the field, and neither topped the 60-point threshold in a 59-53 triumph for the Spartans.
Fran McCaffery thanks Rutgers for being a 'class organization' following kind gestures regarding Patrick
It has been an incredibly difficult week for the McCaffery family. Last week, star forward Patrick McCaffery announced that he would be taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team due to his anxiety. The transparency from the entire McCaffery family has opened the eyes of many to how real battling anxiety is.
Alabama WR Christian Leary changes mind on transfer destination
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has picked a different transfer destination. After initially committing to his hometown UCF Knights on Dec. 13, Leary announced Sunday that he is instead transferring to play at Georgia Tech. For the third year in a row, a Crimson Tide player has joined the Yellow Jackets, who are coached by former UA offensive line coach Brent Key. Kevin Harris (2020) and Pierce Quick (2021) opted to transfer to Georgia Tech, too.
Christopherson: Satterfield offered encouraging introduction to locating a Husker offensive identity
A fun brain teaser a reporter sometimes encounters is when the person you're quoting repeats the same word rapid fire to make a point. Say the word "tough" fast five times right now, for example, and someone listening would have to be really dialed in to know exactly how many times you said it.
Linebacker Jerry Roberts enters transfer portal
After initially announcing he would come back to Arizona, linebacker Jerry Roberts has announced that he will play his seventh year of football elsewhere. Roberts has another year of eligibility because he received a medical redshirt, regular redshirt, and an extra year due to Covid. Two years ago, Roberts broke...
247Sports
69K+
Followers
416K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0