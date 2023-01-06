Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) - Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He's been adopted!

KNX News's Natalie Tavidian reports that the dog called "Ken" has officially gone to his new home in Orange County.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, Jennifer, the woman who adopted Ken, said she felt "compelled" to drive to Jurupa Valley and pick him up after learning of his abandonment.

Even though the dog was tossed over a fence to a seven ft. drop, he didn't suffer any injury.

The Riverside County Animal Service says that Ken is microchipped and hopes it leads them to his previous owner -- They plan to press animal abandonment charges.

