Jurupa Valley, CA

Dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on camera has been adopted

By Knx News 97 1 Fm
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KNX) - Happier days for the dog whose brutal abandonment was caught on surveillance video in Jurupa Valley - He's been adopted!

KNX News's Natalie Tavidian reports that the dog called "Ken" has officially gone to his new home in Orange County.

According to Riverside County Animal Services, Jennifer, the woman who adopted Ken, said she felt "compelled" to drive to Jurupa Valley and pick him up after learning of his abandonment.

Even though the dog was tossed over a fence to a seven ft. drop, he didn't suffer any injury.

The Riverside County Animal Service says that Ken is microchipped and hopes it leads them to his previous owner -- They plan to press animal abandonment charges.

﻿Orignial Video:

Comments / 4

Louetta Gosney
3d ago

thank you so much for your kindness! All of us here are proud of you and so thankful for you. may God bless you 🙏

Reply
5
 

