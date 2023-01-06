Read full article on original website
Now Is The Time To Plan For Spring Lacrosse In Montana
It doesn't feel like Spring in Missoula yet, but it will be coming soon. If you are looking for an alternative springtime activity for your kids, now is the time to sign them up to play lacrosse. Lacrosse Is A Great Sport That Continues To Grow. Lacrosse in Montana has...
Joe Rogan, Matt Walsh, and the Transgender Debate in Montana
Come January, we jump right into it with the Montana legislature and the US Congress both starting new sessions the first week of January. One of the big hot button topics will continue to be the transgender debate, especially when it comes to the controversial targeting of children by the radical Left.
Three Of The Best National Park Lodges Are In Montana
Even though it's January, it's never too early to book your spring or summer trips to some of the most iconic national parks in America. When it comes to national parks, Montana is an embarrassment of riches. We have Yellowstone, the oldest national park, and Glacier, one of the most scenic national parks. Both of these spots are in high demand by tourists every year to see what all the fuss is about, and we can't blame them.
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
My Strange Conversation with an AI Chatbot About Montana
Living in the future is weird. Two years ago my blender didn't work, now it still doesn't but it can create art and talk to me. I'll take it, but what I really wanted was a strawberry-banana smoothie. For real though, it feels like AI tech is moving scary fast....
