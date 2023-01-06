Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Mild weather pattern brings 50s back to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – Warmer air is on the way as we get ready for rain showers in Indiana. It won’t be quite as cold next week. High temperatures will stay above freezing, and above normal into the low to mid 40s to start the week. Warming to the 50s by the middle of the week!
Southern Indiana Town Named ‘Most Unusual’ in the State
A website recently listed the most unusual town in each state, and the town they chose in Indiana is right here in the Evansville area. When you think of Indiana, most people think of the bigger cities like Indianapolis, Ft. Wayne, and Evansville. However, there are so many smaller towns scattered throughout the state, each with its own unique characteristics. If you're like me, you come from one of those small towns. However, only one of those towns has been named the "most unusual" in the state.
Fox 59
Warmer air returns to Indiana next week
INDIANAPOLIS – Mixed precipitation and seasonal temperatures across Indiana this weekend. Warmer next week!. Periods of brief rain to snow showers will enter the state heading into Sunday. Areas of mixed precipitation will be possible to finish the weekend as temperatures remain cooler, but seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. In sections where it gets cold enough, pockets of light snow may be present on the north end of this system.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
This is the Largest Land-Bound Lake in Indiana
Indiana is home to thousands of lakes, but what is the biggest one in the state?. I know right now it is too cold to spend the day on a lake here in Indiana, but if you're like me, you have been thinking about going out on the water for quite some time. The warmer weather will be here before you know it, and if you care to venture to the largest lake in the state, it might be closer to home than you think.
“Most Haunted Road In Indiana”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Indiana is a state with a rich history and cultural heritage, and it is no surprise that it is home to several haunted roads and highways that are believed to be frequented by ghosts and other supernatural entities. Here are five of the most haunted roads in Indiana:
Southern Illinois Has One of the Most Underrated Destinations in the U.S.
One southern Illinois hotspot has recently been named one of the most underrated destinations in the United States, and if you are from this area, you have probably been there a few times. When you think about popular destinations in Illinois, you will first think of all of the sights...
Indiana Hunting & Fishing Fans Your 2022 Licenses Expire in March, 2023 Licenses are Available Now
If you want to hunt or fish in Indiana you'll need to make sure your license is up to date. Here in Indiana, we have our fair share of people who love hunting and fishing. We all know someone who always has a freezer full of deer meat, and if you don't know that person, you're missing out on a good friend who will hook you up with some deer meat or invite you over for the best deer meat chili!
Centre Daily
Angler reels in ‘rare,’ record-breaking fish at Indiana lake. Then he caught another
A fisherman in Indiana reeled in a “rare,” record-breaking catch but didn’t think much about the fish — until he caught another one. Scott Skafar set out on Lake Michigan from a marina in Portage, Indiana, on New Year’s Eve, he told McClatchy News on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
What is Up with the Expensive Egg Prices in Indiana?
As the world is getting back to normal, we're seeing prices go up and hearing all kinds of talk about inflation. According to the USDA, overall grocery store prices were up about 12% at the end of 2022 from the price of groceries in 2021. There is some good (ish)...
WISH-TV
Indiana’s largest RV expo returns for its 54th year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana’s largest RV Expo has returned to the Indiana State Fairgrounds for the 54th year. There are more than 300 brand new makes and models located inside the West Pavilion. RV types include: motorhomes, travel trailers, 5th wheels, and toy haulers spread across 120,000 square...
Legendary Southern Indiana News Anchor Celebrates 45 Years Behind the News Desk
What have you been doing since 1978? One man has been anchoring our local nightly news on News 25 / Eyewitness News for the past 45 years. See the amazing news promos from the 1980s below. The way we get our local news has changed over the past 45 years,...
Girl Scout cookie sales start next week in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 for the Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. Year after year, local scouts get the opportunity to gain entrepreneurial and leadership skills through community cookie sales. The money raised allows local troops to participate in summer camps, field trips and community service projects.
WISH-TV
Indiana announces 21 more flu deaths, CDC drops Indiana into “very high” for flu activity
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana has announced 21 new flu deaths, surpassing the total number of flu deaths from last winter. A report issued Friday by the Indiana Dept. of Health listed 94 flu deaths so far this flu season. The state recorded 83 flu deaths in the previous season.
This is the Best Diner in Wisconsin According to Google Reviews
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades and during the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Fox 59
Tracking wintry mix this weekend
Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. Light drizzle and flurries continue to pass through the state but will be ending by mid-morning with drier air punching in. FOX59 Morning News. Conner Prairie Adventure Camp sign...
Ryan Hatfield speaks with Eyewitness News as Indiana General Assembly begins
INDIANA (WEHT) – Indiana lawmakers are returning to Indianapolis today for the start of the 2023 Indiana General Assembly. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with State Representative Ryan Hatfield before he headed north to the State Capitol. One of Representative Hatfield’s many topics of concern is eliminating textbook fees from Indiana schools. He […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man vanishes after leaving hospital over a week ago
HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indiana family is searching for answers after they say one of their relatives went missing shortly before the end of the year. The Huntingburg Police Department shared a photo of the missing man, identified as Joseph D. Ellis Jr., in hopes someone may have seen him.
Some Indiana Car Owners Are Getting Lawsuit Settlement Checks in the Mail – Are They Legit?
When you get your mail out of the mailbox and see you've received something you weren't expecting, you're always a little unsure and curious. If it looks like a check inside the envelope, you might even get a little leary and cautious about why someone would give you money. Is it just another scam? Or, is it legit?
wdrb.com
Indiana lawmaker blames gas company for southern Indiana carbon monoxide scares
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB)-- Indiana officials are trying to get answers about a carbon monoxide scare in Clarksville on Christmas weekend. State Representative Ed Clere told WDRB he's very disappointed in CenterPoint Energy, following more than 100 reports of gas and carbon monoxide leaks over three days last night. The Clarksville...
