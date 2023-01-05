ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers 2024 Tennessee 3-star OT Ronan O'Connell

By Robert Bondy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNhUN_0k58iV6f00
Nick King/Lansing State Journal

Michigan State is looking to pick up a commitment from a rising star offensive lineman in the 2024 class.

Three-star offensive tackle Ronan O’Connell announced on Thursday that he’s received a scholarship offer from the Spartans. He hails from Franklin, Tenn. and is listed at 6-foot-4 and 273 pounds.

O’Connell is ranked as the No. 38 offensive tackle in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He is also listed as the No. 449 overall prospect and No. 11 player from Tennessee.

O’Connell holds offers from more than 20 schools, according to 247Sports. Miami (FL) also extended him a scholarship offer this week.

