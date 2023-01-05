ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Spartans extend offer to 2024 3-star Florida IOL Jake Guarnera

By Robert Bondy
 3 days ago
Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports

Michigan State football has extended a scholarship offer to three-star interior offensive lineman Jake Guarnera of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Guarnera announced the scholarship offer from the Spartans via Twitter on Thursday. He is listed at 6-foot-3.5 and 290 pounds.

Guarnera ranks as the No. 26 interior offensive lineman in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2024 class. He’s also marked as the No. 432 overall prospect in the class.

Michigan State joins a host of power five schools to express interest in Guarnera. He also holds offers from Florida, Florida State, Kentucky, Miami (FL), Michigan, Missouri, NC State, Penn State, UCF, Rutgers, Virginia and Wake Forest.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

