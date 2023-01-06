Read full article on original website
Tahoe Daily Tribune
1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
KOLO TV Reno
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
“Most Haunted Road In Nevada”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re Alone
Nevada is a state with a rich and varied history, and it's no surprise that some of its roads are rumored to be haunted. From deserted highways to winding mountain passes, these haunted roads are said to be home to ghosts, spirits, and other supernatural occurrences.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada governor seeks to boost propane delivery by suspending time restriction
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended the number of hours liquid propane gas delivery drivers can drive each day to increase the supply during winter. Lombardo issued an emergency declaration Friday temporarily suspending motor carrier regulations for propane delivery drivers. Harsh winter weather delayed delivery of propane.
Southern Nevada home prices decrease as the new year begins
Home buyers are starting the new year with good news as the Las Vegas Realtors Association reported that home prices are back to where they were a year ago.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in. To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects
WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way.
With more storms on the way, about 71,000 Nevada residents are recovering from power outages over New Year’s weekend caused by wet and heavy snow in Reno, Sparks and Carson City. The post Expected rain arrived as snow and damaged the grid. Now, more storms are on the way. appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm
(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
Lombardo declares emergency, eases trucking restrictions on propane deliveries
Citing unsettled winter weather conditions, Gov. Joe Lombardo on Friday declared a state of emergency, easing motor carrier restrictions on the delivery of propane.
KOLO TV Reno
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
Sierra Sun
Emergency proclamation issued with storms expected to impact Tahoe into next week
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — After a break from inclement weather on Friday, the Sierra is going to be pounded with storms for several days starting this weekend and Placer County has issued an emergency proclamation in advance. The National Weather Service in Reno has two winter advisories in place...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Best-performing Nevada stocks last week
Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Nevada last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
More than 118,000 customers without power as storm hits West Coast
NEW YORK — A major storm is hitting the West Coast with flood, high wind and heavy snow alerts in effect for California, Nevada, Utah, Oregon and Washington state. More than 118,000 customers are without power in California. Although the heaviest of the rain has ended, unsettled weather continues...
KOLO TV Reno
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
963kklz.com
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas
Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
2news.com
Gov. Lombardo Declares Emergency for Liquid Petroleum Gas Delivery amid Ongoing Storms
Tonight, January 6, Governor Joe Lombardo has issued a proclamation declaring a liquid petroleum gas delivery emergency in Nevada. The Governor's Office says recent storms, along with existing supply chain issues, have delayed the delivery of propane in Nevada. They say these widespread delivery delays have caused a drop in propane supply.
jammin1057.com
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023
New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
Fox5 KVVU
‘It’s a pretty scary situation’: Many Nevadans still without power as second storm approaches
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Wet, heavy snow still blankets western Nevada. While many are prepping for the next storm, some are still suffering the consequences of the first. “We had a tree branch come down and it landed right on our power line and it’s about a 12 foot branch,” said Steve Scriver, an NV Energy customer near Washoe Lake.
