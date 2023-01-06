ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

1st storm in series impacting Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The first storm in a series that are forecast through the upcoming week is impacting the Lake Tahoe Basin Sunday morning. Chains and/or snow tires are required on most Tahoe highways with area resorts reporting about 5 inches of snow overnight and it’s still falling.
California hit by more storms, braces for potential floods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California was hit with more turbulent weather Sunday as thunderstorms, snow and damaging winds swept into the northern part the state, preceding another series of incoming storms and raising the potential for road flooding, rising rivers and mudslides on soils already saturated after days of rain.
Nevada governor seeks to boost propane delivery by suspending time restriction

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) -Gov. Joe Lombardo has suspended the number of hours liquid propane gas delivery drivers can drive each day to increase the supply during winter. Lombardo issued an emergency declaration Friday temporarily suspending motor carrier regulations for propane delivery drivers. Harsh winter weather delayed delivery of propane.
Nevada Division of Emergency shares tips to prepare for storms

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -We aren’t out of the woods just yet, more storms are heading our way, and people are encouraged to prepare now. The Nevada Division of Emergency Management has important tips before the storm rolls in. To avoid gas leaks, make sure you have cleared any snow...
Nevada to receive $400,000 for water projects

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will receive nearly $400,000 from the infrastructure Law for small-scale water efficiency projects across the state. The projects will increase access to water resources for people across the state. The funding will go to the Moapa Valley Water District, the Southern...
Nevada Gov. Lombardo encourages preparation for winter storm

(The Center Square) – Newly-inaugurated Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo urges Nevadans to take precautions as a winter storm barrels down on the state. “As we face more incoming severe winter weather, state agencies are working diligently on their preparation and response efforts,” Lombardo said Wednesday. “I encourage all Nevadans to prepare for the storm, listen to local weather advisories, and use sound judgment when traveling.”
City of South Lake Tahoe sets up sandbag locations for residents

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is setting a number of locations for residents to pick up sandbags in preparation for anticipated flooding from the coming storm. Those locations are as follows:. Fire Station 3 2101 Lake Tahoe Blvd, Behind the Station. Shovels and...
Best-performing Nevada stocks last week

Stacker compiled a list of the best performing stocks in Nevada last week using data from IEX Cloud. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Tribal members, others protest Nevada lithium mine

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The battle over a proposed lithium mine at Thacker Pass near the Oregon border came to Reno Thursday outside the federal courthouse. It’s a battle that pits *environmentalists* against “environmentalists” and - cultural and historic values... against national goals. Thacker Pass sits in a...
Shelley Berkley To Run For Mayor Of Las Vegas

Former U.S. Congresswoman Shelley Berkley, a longtime Nevada political powerhouse and a trailblazer for women in politics, is coming out of private life to run for office once again. In an exclusive interview with KTNV’s Tricia Kean, Shelley Berkley announced her candidacy for Las Vegas Mayor on Thursday. When...
6 Nevada Laws That Took Effect January 1, 2023

New Nevada laws have been issued for the 2023 year and you should know about them. As many of us were partying on the Las Vegas Strip, updated Nevada laws and regulations were going into effect. This may affect you or it may not but it’s wise to know what is happening to your fellow neighbors.
