Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay AreaMalek SherifSan Francisco, CA
The man who claimed to be the Emperor of the United StatesRickySan Francisco, CA
“I was obsessing over the lips.” Mother and daughter bakers whip up a Han “Pan” Solo made of nothing but breadMary DuncanBenicia, CA
Siberian tiger that killed a teenage boy in the San Francisco ZooCristoval Victorial
Former RB Arian Foster rips Bills for working out agreement to pay Damar Hamlin in full
Injured Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was possibly facing a pay cut after landing on injured reserve following a terrifying cardiac event last Monday night. However, the Bills and the league intervened, ensuring Hamlin would receive his total pay for the 2022 season. In a week filled with touching wishes...
Kyle Shanahan offers updates on Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters in Santa Clara Friday and offered updates on injured quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.
Why the 49ers Don't Assign Charvarius Ward to Shadow No. 1 Receivers
Despite being the best cornerback on the 49ers, Charvarius Ward isn't tasked to shadow an offense's No. 1 receiver. Here is why.
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day in Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers win over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send off he'll never forget. We talk about...
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals
SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
Davante Adams on Playing With Jarrett Stidham Against 49ers
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham earned his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
49ers best, worst-case scenarios for NFL Wild Card round opponent
The NFL season is coming down to the wire, so every result can seriously affect the postseason picture. That is the case for the San Francisco 49ers, who will close out the regular season by hosting the Arizona Cardinals at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. At 12-4 and already owning...
James Jones: ‘Everybody’s In Trouble’ If Packers Get to Playoffs
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions to get into the NFL playoffs, the rest of the league could be in trouble, former Packers receiver James Jones said.
NBC Sports
When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent
As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets
We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
HOT BOARD: Who Could Replace Lovie Smith As Texans Coach?
Following the firing of Lovie Smith, who are some of the realistic candidates the Houston Texans should consider as their next head coach?
Packers Would Play 49ers in NFL Playoffs
Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions were eliminated when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams in overtime.
Aaron Rodgers stirs retirement speculation with postgame moment caught on camera
Did Aaron Rodgers play his last NFL game? After Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Lions, the veteran quarterback did something that has stirred speculation about his playing future. NBC cameras caught Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, to which the quarterback replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Williams seemed surprised, appearing to say, “You told me,” before Rodgers moved on and shared a moment with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams. The logical conclusion is that Rodgers wanted to keep the jersey in case that Packers defeat was the 39-year-old’s...
49ers enter must-win game vs. Cardinals after Vikings beat Bears
Head coach Kyle Shanahan figured his San Francisco 49ers to have a lot to play for on Sunday when they host the Arizona Cardinals in the regular-season finale. Being able to sweep the NFC West for the first time since the division was realigned in 2002 is just a bonus.
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
KHQ Right Now
Seattle Seahawks make 2022 playoffs
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020. Entering the final day of games in the NFL regular season, Seattle needed to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams and needed the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in another game.
Yardbarker
49ers Have Set An Interesting New NFL Record
The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to finish the 2022 NFL regular season with a 10-game winning streak and the top seed in the NFC on Sunday with a win over the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals. After starting 3-4, the 49ers have turned things around in remarkable fashion, thanks in...
Yardbarker
49ers' John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are working their way back to the football field in time for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run. We might see both players as early as this weekend's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel and Mitchell have looked good in practice this week and could be set to make their returns this weekend.
Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams
The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
Yardbarker
Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals' Season-Ending Loss to San Francisco 49ers
It was a brutal season to put it politely, and the Cardinals finished the year on a seven-game losing streak and have secured a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With this torturous season over, let's look one last time at the best Twitter reactions to the Cardinals' week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
