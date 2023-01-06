ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Kerr, Warriors know tough decisions loom with two-way deals

SAN FRANCISCO -- Time is ticking for the Warriors. Not so much on the regular season or even the standings. While being idle Friday night, Golden State moved all the way up to No. 6 in the Western Conference standings before their Saturday night matchup with the Orlando Magic. This doesn't even have to do with the Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

When 49ers can learn NFC playoff schedule, first opponent

As the 49ers enter the final week of the regular season as NFC West champions, the only certainty is their first playoff game will be at Levi’s Stadium. The 49ers’ seeding, as well as the date and time of their postseason opener, will be determined through the results of the Week 18 games.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: 49ers will cover in season finale, other best bets

We made it, folks. These 18 weeks of NFL action have flown by. And like every season, this one was packed with storylines that we'll never forget. Most notably, and most recently, watching Damar Hamlin bounce back from his scary medical emergency has been one of the most impactful stories in the league. Hamlin's journey is a reminder that life is bigger than football.
ARIZONA STATE
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers stirs retirement speculation with postgame moment caught on camera

Did Aaron Rodgers play his last NFL game? After Sunday’s season-ending loss to the Lions, the veteran quarterback did something that has stirred speculation about his playing future. NBC cameras caught Lions rookie receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey after the game, to which the quarterback replied: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Williams seemed surprised, appearing to say, “You told me,” before Rodgers moved on and shared a moment with Lions running back and former Packer Jamaal Williams. The logical conclusion is that Rodgers wanted to keep the jersey in case that Packers defeat was the 39-year-old’s...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger

Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KHQ Right Now

Seattle Seahawks make 2022 playoffs

SEATTLE, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the NFL playoffs for the first time since 2020. Entering the final day of games in the NFL regular season, Seattle needed to win their game against the Los Angeles Rams and needed the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in another game.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

49ers Have Set An Interesting New NFL Record

The San Francisco 49ers have a chance to finish the 2022 NFL regular season with a 10-game winning streak and the top seed in the NFC on Sunday with a win over the shorthanded Arizona Cardinals. After starting 3-4, the 49ers have turned things around in remarkable fashion, thanks in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

49ers' John Lynch expects Deebo Samuel, Elijah Mitchell to play vs. Cardinals, provides updates on Dre Greenlaw, Christian McCaffrey

Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell are working their way back to the football field in time for the San Francisco 49ers' playoff run. We might see both players as early as this weekend's regular-season finale against the Arizona Cardinals. Samuel and Mitchell have looked good in practice this week and could be set to make their returns this weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks make 4 moves ahead of Week 18 matchup with Rams

The Seattle Seahawks have announced several moves ahead of tomorrow’s regular season finale against the LA Rams. Here’s who’s coming and going heading into Week 18. Running back Travis Homer has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. He suffered an ankle injury against the Chiefs and was listed as doubtful for tomorrow’s game. In 10 games he totaled 74 rushes on 19 yards and scored one touchdown as a receiver. Homer will become an unrestricted free agent in two months.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Twitter Reacts to Arizona Cardinals' Season-Ending Loss to San Francisco 49ers

It was a brutal season to put it politely, and the Cardinals finished the year on a seven-game losing streak and have secured a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. With this torturous season over, let's look one last time at the best Twitter reactions to the Cardinals' week 18 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
