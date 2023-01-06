ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, CO

Officers shoot, kill armed man in northern Colorado

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

FREDERICK, Colo. (AP) — An investigation is underway after officers shot and killed a man during a confrontation in northern Colorado.

Investigators with the 19th Judicial District say officers with the Frederick Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in a residential area of the city late Wednesday night. Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, the suspect opened fire on them and a resident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Firestone and Mead police departments, as well as the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, responded to assist. Officers then shot and killed the suspect.

No one else was injured, and investigators say they have not yet identified a motive. The suspect’s name and age have not been released.

