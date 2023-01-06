Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The "Retail Apocalypse" Continues: Marshalls to Shut Down Two Locations - Is Your Local Outlet Affected?Ty D.Philadelphia, PA
There’s a New Vegan Burger Bar Opening in Minneapolis Next WeekVegOut MagazineMinneapolis, MN
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MinneapolisTed RiversMinneapolis, MN
Cowboys Beat No. 13 St. ThomasHardin-Simmons UniversitySaint Paul, MN
Related
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Californian adapts to Minnesota winter, college hoops
There are approximately 100 African American and other student-athletes of color this school year at the University of Minnesota. In an occasional series throughout the school year and sports year, the MSR will highlight many of these players. This week: Gopher freshman Jaden Henley. The Christmastime winter storm that gripped...
Marcus Cinema to close Shakopee Town Square theater
The Marcus Shakopee Cinema will show movies for the last time next week. Marcus Theatres has announced the cinema at Shakopee Town Square will close permanently on Tuesday, Jan. 10 as the company shifts its audience to the city's second theater location, the Marcus Southbridge Crossing Cinema. The 10-screen Marcus...
The Freight House in Stillwater to begin twice-weekly ticketed concerts
A new dinner concert experience is launching at the Freight House in downtown Stillwater this month. In a new partnership between the Freight House and Twin Cities' music artist and event producer Mick Sterling, the restaurant will be bringing live music to its stage every Thursday and Sunday night from January until May.
De’Eric Mister signs to play football with University of Minnesota
On December 21, 2022, De’Eric Mister, a graduating senior from West Side Leadership Academy (WSLA) and athletic standout, signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers in the fall. The public signing was at WSLA during the holiday break where family, friends and teammates gathered in support.
Frank Vascellaro recovering after shoulder surgery
MINNEAPOLIS -- Frank Vascellaro is recovering after undergoing shoulder surgery on Friday.WCCO's evening anchor shared that he won't be behind the desk for a few weeks; he slipped and fell the day after Christmas while helping his daughter load up her car, hurting his rotor cuff."I completely went up into the air and the first thing I hit was my left shoulder and I immediately knew I had done something bad," Vascellaro said Thursday on WCCO's 4 p.m. show."We have doctors and emergency personnel on the news all the time talking about the dangers of slipping and falling this time of year," he said. "I wish I would have listened to them better."It was his footwear choice that was partially to blame. He went out in Birkenstocks, and acknowledged that he should have worn his winter boots."Had I only worn the regular good shoes I wear, it never would have happened," he said.He suffered three tears in his rotator cuff and another on the tendon that holds his bicep into place. Doctors say his recovery could take a few weeks, though they're not sure of the exact timing.
Wim Hof method catches fire in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- The saying is that it's not bad weather but rather bad clothing, but Nick Fox would rather ditch the parka and boots anyway."The cold is harsh, but it is righteous," Fox explained to WCCO-TV. "You meet it on its own terms and your body adjusts. You dig deeper into yourself, and you feel like you have power."Fox, a former high school teacher and Army veteran, is Minnesota's only full-time instructor in the Wim Hof Method, a practice that prioritizes breathing and deliberate exposure to the cold. The method is named after its European founder, Wim Hof, who's also become known...
Eater
A Sneak Peek at Marty’s Deli, the New Permanent Home of Minneapolis’s Favorite Sandwich Pop-Up
Minneapolis sandwich shop Marty’s Deli has operated as a roving pop-up and delivery service for the past two years, leaning on a loyal, focaccia-loving fanbase and a trusty ’73 VW bus. But this Saturday, January 7, the deli is debuting its new home — and revamped menu — at 400 Lowry Avenue NE.
Minneapolis residents voice frustrations over large snow mounds
MINNEAPOLIS – Snow may have stopped falling by Friday, but the aftermath of the white stuff is still a danger to travelers in Minneapolis."It's just kind of hard dealing with this," Roberta Bacon said. "This winter is worse than the others."Bacon is frustrated with her street in south Minneapolis and is concerned with conditions of snow piles, streets and sidewalks."What's the purpose? Kids be on these corners and y'all piling snow up here and there," she said. "How can a bus driver see them?"After a two-day snow streak, cleanup takes a while. During that process, snow often times get pushed...
Minnesota Airline Just Named Best in Country For On-Time Flights
Good news if you're flying on the biggest airline serving Minnesota: it's now ranked as the number-one airline in the country for on-time flights. It's the largest airline in Minnesota-- and it's now #1 for on-time flights. That's the word this week about Delta Airlines, which was just ranked as...
"It has not broken my spirit": Golden Valley pastor partially paralyzed after slip on ice
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. -- A slip on the ice ended with a life-changing injury for a pastor in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park. The fall on Dec. 16 left 64-year-old David Kent partially paralyzed."Accidents happen. That's why they call them accidents right," Kent joked from his hospital bed at North Memorial Hospital.The pastor fell on the ice outside his church, Christian Life Center in Golden Valley."I slipped and fell on my back tailbone, and immediately I had no feeling in my hands or legs and I knew I was paralyzed," he said.He broke his neck and was rushed into surgery....
fox9.com
Minneapolis school board to vote on $500K settlement with Deshaun Hill's family
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis school board is expected to vote next week on a $500,000 settlement between the school district and Deshaun Hill Jr.'s family following his shooting last February. Hill, a North Community High School sophomore and football standout, was fatally shot while walking home from school....
mprnews.org
Slurp: Chef Yia Vang and his pop up Hmong noodle restaurant
As 14 inches of snow fell Tuesday, Minneapolis’ newest noodle restaurant, Slurp Pop-up Noodle Shop, was busy with guests for their soft opening. Despite the cold and winter storm conditions, many trekked to get a taste of what Chef Yia Vang had cooked up for them. One guest, Ari...
rejournals.com
JLL closes sale of seven-property industrial sale in Twin Cities market
JLL Capital Markets has closed the sale of and arranged acquisition financing for a seven-property industrial portfolio totaling 376,218 square feet in Roseville, Oakdale and Woodbury, Minnesota. JLL marketed the portfolio on behalf of the seller, Link Logistics, procured the buyer, Minneapolis-based Biynah Industrial Partners, and arranged the acquisition financing.
Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok
There’s a new TikTok sensation in the House: freshman Rep. Larry Kraft, DFL-Saint Louis Park. Kraft’s video, which was published Thursday and has over 1.5 million views, features Rep. Frank Hornstein, DFL-Minneapolis, trying to teach Kraft how to use the House’s electronic voting system. It’s set to audio by comedian Bo Burnham, often used for […] The post Minnesota state Rep. Larry Kraft goes viral on TikTok appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ccxmedia.org
Golden Valley Pastor Partially Paralyzed After Icy Fall
A Golden Valley church pastor is attempting to recover from a devastating accident that left him partially paralyzed. Pastor David Kent of Christian Life Center in Golden Valley and Brooklyn Park slipped and fell on icy pavement on Dec. 16. “We have a small hill that comes into our [Golden...
They look pretty, but the costs of ice dams can really rack up
MINNEAPOLIS -- With this week's major dose of snow, many houses are showing the signs of ice dams. One company that clears ice dams says this is the busiest they've been in nearly a decade."I haven't seen it this bad in years, frankly. It's a bad season," Steve Kuhl said.He says hundreds of ice dams have been forming on homes across Minnesota, with his team now booking appointments several days out."We're just trying to work our way around the city to deal with the problems that are the worst problems, which is people that have the water coming in their...
fox9.com
New recruitment video for Brooklyn Center police draws criticism
Some community members in Brooklyn Center say a new police recruiting video is a slap in the face, considering the work they've been doing. The roughly two minute video posted on social media last week shows Brooklyn Center police officers gearing up, getting their weapons ready and racing across the city to stop a suspect with multiple guns.
Drive-by shooting on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis leaves 1 man hurt, police say
MINNEAPOLIS – A man was hurt early Sunday morning when a vehicle fired several rounds at another vehicle on Interstate 394 in Minneapolis.Police say it happened at about 2:17 a.m. in the interstate's HOV lane. A vehicle pulled up alongside another vehicle, which had four men inside, and started shooting.The vehicle that was shot at then "swerved into a snow embankment," police say. The gunshot victim was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, and is expected to survive.No arrests have been made. The Minnesota State Patrol is assisting with the investigation.
Radon testing plummets for new home sales
PLYMOUTH, Minn. — Since 2020, radon testing done during home sales has gone down 39%, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. "That's a critical opportunity to find out if you're being exposed to this one carcinogen, and an opportunity to take action to fix it," said Daniel Tranter, the MDH Indoor Air Unit Supervisor.
Over 30 guns seized as a result of a Minneapolis traffic stop
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police seized 31 guns along with a "variety of drugs and lots of cash" as a result of a traffic stop Thursday.Agents went to the home of the suspect they pulled over where they say they found more contraband.Police say the suspect is facing charges in Hennepin County.
Comments / 0